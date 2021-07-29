I-430 bridge work shuts lane tonight

Work on the Interstate 430 bridge over the Arkansas River in Pulaski County will require a lane closing tonight, according to the Department of Transportation.

The contractor will close the middle and outside lane of northbound I-430 between Cantrell Road in Little Rock and Maumelle Boulevard in North Little Rock from 8 p.m. today until 6 a.m. Friday, weather permitting.

The lane closings will allow the contractor to place an additional section of latex modified concrete on the river bridge, the department said. Orange barrels, message boards, and signs will control traffic.