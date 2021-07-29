• G.T. Bynum, the mayor of Tulsa, said city employees who are unvaccinated against the coronavirus will not be eligible for paid hazard leave if they contract the virus, which will force them to use sick days or vacation time if they become ill with covid-19.

• Steven Tears, the Humane Society director in Montgomery, Ala., called it "disheartening" to see people who adopted dogs as companions during pandemic-induced isolation, return the animals as unwanted, forcing the shelter to euthanize many larger and older dogs.

• Lulu Lakatos, 60, convicted of secretly swapping seven pebbles for diamonds worth $5.7 million at a luxury London jewelry store while part of an international gang that claimed to represent a wealthy Russian investor, was sentenced to 5½ years in prison, prosecutors said.

• Daniel Starks, a former police officer from Meridian, Miss., accused of using a stun gun on a man who was compliant and handcuffed during a traffic stop, faces up to 10 years in prison after pleading guilty to using excessive force, federal prosecutors said.

• Gavin Newsom, the governor of California, said he pulled two of his four children, ages 10 and 11, out of a summer day camp when he and his wife learned that the camp violated state coronavirus policies by not requiring children to wear masks, a spokesman said.

• Joseph Byram, 37, of Adger, Ala., accused of holding a woman against her will for three days, was arrested on rape, assault and other charges after deputies, given permission to search his home, found the woman, who was hospitalized as a result of her injuries.

• Christopher Stokes, 44, of Milwaukee, who told a judge that he deserved to be locked up and couldn't explain why he fatally shot five family members but said he "must have had a lot of hate in me," was sentenced to 205 years in prison.

• Andrew Jackson, 20, of Cedar Rapids, Iowa, who said he had fought with an intruder over a gun, pleaded innocent when charges were filed alleging he fatally shot his father, mother and sister after investigators found no signs of a break-in.

• Jesse Arreguin, the mayor of Berkeley, Calif., won council passage of an ordinance he co-wrote requiring the city to start serving vegan food at public events, jails, senior-citizen centers and other city buildings as Berkeley halves its spending on animal-based foods.