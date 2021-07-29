LIVE MUSIC IN ARKANSAS: Jason Isbell, Lucinda Williams at First Security Amphitheater

Jason Isbell & the 400 Unit, along with opening act Lucinda Williams, will perform at 8 p.m. Wednesday at the First Security Amphitheater in Little Rock, in a concert that was originally scheduled from Aug. 5, 2020. Tickets, $45 for lawn seating and $125 for reserved seating, are available through Ticketmaster.

Isbell's latest album, "Reunions," was released May 15, 2020.

◼️ Fred Necrosomnium and Jekyll Doesn't Hide will perform at 8 p.m. Saturday at Area 51, 6511 Warden Road, Sherwood. Admission is $10. (501) 835-5510.

◼️ The Keeshea Pratt Band will perform at 7 p.m. today; Dylan Earl, along with opening act Jonathan Terrell, will perform at 9 p.m. Friday; Black River Pearl will perform at 9 p.m. Saturday at Four Quarter Bar, 415 Main St., North Little Rock. Admission is $7. (501) 313-4704; fourquarterbar.com.

◼️ Brian and Nick will perform from 9-11 p.m. Friday and Rob and Tyndall will perform from 9-11 p.m. Saturday at South on Main, 1304 Main St., Little Rock. Admission is free. (501) 244-9660; southonmain.com.

◼️ Afroman will perform at 8:30 p.m. today at the Rev Room, 300 President Clinton Ave., Little Rock; tickets are $20 and Paul Cauthen, along with opening act Leah Blevins, will perform at 8:30 p.m. Saturday; tickets are $25. (501) 823-0090; revroom.com.

◼️ Mark Currey will perform at 4 p.m. Saturday and Cliff & Susan will perform at 3 p.m. Sunday at River Bottom Winery at BoBrook Farms, 13810 Combee Lane, Roland. (501) 519-5666; bobrookfarms.com.

◼️ Sarah Hastings will perform at 7 p.m. Friday; Paul Tull will perform at noon Saturday and Dudecalledrob will perform at 9 p.m. Saturday at Fassler Hall, 311 E. Capitol Ave., Little Rock. (501) 246-4757; fasslerhall.com.

◼️ Tyler McCollum will perform at 8:30 p.m. today at Stickyz Rock 'n' Roll Chicken Shack, 107 River Market Ave., Little Rock. Tickets for table seating are $15 in advance or $10 at the door if any remain. Standing room only tickets are $10 in advance, $12 at the door if any remain. Bad Habit will perform at 8:30 p.m. Friday. Tickets are $10. (501) 372-7707; stickyz.com.

◼️ Shane Thornton will perform at 6 p.m. today; Morgan Road will perform at 8:30 p.m. Friday; and Parker Francis will perform at 8:30 p.m. Saturday at JJ's Grill, 12111 W. Markham St., Little Rock. Admission is free. (501) 414-0843; jjsgrill.com/jjslittlerock/.

◼️ Christine DeMeo & The B Side will perform at 6 p.m. Friday and Charlotte Taylor will perform at 5 p.m. Saturday at The Rail Yard, 1212 E. Sixth St., Little Rock. (501) 372-9273; therailyardlr.com.

◼️ "Block on Rock 2021," Stone's Throw Brewing's Eighth Birthday Bash, will be held from 4-10 p.m. Saturday and will feature Cora McMullen, performing from 5-5:30 p.m. Saturday, followed by Brian Nahlen from 5:45-6:30 p.m. and the Big Dam Horns from 6:45-10 p.m. at Stone's Throw Mac Park, 402 E. Ninth St., Little Rock. General admission passes are $3 in advance, $5 the day of the event. VIP passes are $70 in advance, $80 the day of. (870) 917-8725; stonesthrowbeer.com.

◼️ Charlotte Taylor will perform for "Riffs on Stifft" from 7-9 p.m. Friday at Stone's Throw Stifft Station, 3015 W. Markham St., Little Rock. Admission is free. (501) 379-8663, stonesthrowbeer.com.

◼️ Cory, Robert & Shawn will perform from 8-11 p.m. Friday and Mr. Lucky will perform from 8:30-11:30 p.m. Saturday at The Library Kitchen + Lounge, 313 President Clinton Ave., Little Rock. (501) 916-9826; thelibrarylr.com.

◼️ Jay Yates will perform at 8 p.m. Friday and Christine DeMeo will perform at 8 p.m. Saturday at WXYZ Bar in the Aloft Little Rock West, 716 Rahling Road, Little Rock. (501) 791-9999.

◼️ Civil Servant and Every Knee Shall Bow will perform at 8 p.m. Friday at Vino's, Seventh and Chester streets, Little Rock. Admission is $10. (501) 375-8466; vinosbrewpub.com.

BENTON

Adam Faucett will perform at 7 p.m. Saturday at Valhalla Restaurant & Axe Throwing, 224 W. South St., Benton. (501) 316-4082; valhallabenton.com.

BRYANT

Bluesboy Jag will perform from 7-9 p.m. today at The Copper Mule, 3348 Main St., Suite 600, Bryant. Admission is free. (501) 213-0379.

◼️ The Ridgewalkers will perform at 6 p.m. today in the pavilion at Bishop Park, 6401 Boone Road, Bryant. Admission is free. (501) 943-0444.

CADDO VALLEY

Alan Hunt will perform at 8 p.m. Saturday at Betty's Big Country Dance Hall, 102 Crystal Palace Drive, Caddo Valley. Admission is free. (870) 245-3800.

CAMDEN

Brooks Walthall will perform at 7 p.m. Saturday at Native Dog Brewing, 125 Madison Ave. SE, Camden. (870) 231-3451.

CONWAY

The City Boyz will perform at 8 p.m. Friday and Ponder the Albatross will perform at 8 p.m. Saturday at Kings Live Music, 1020 Front St., Conway. Admission is $5. (501) 205-8512; kingslivemusic.com.

◼️ Jocko will perform at 7:30 p.m. today; The Garrett-Tucker Duo will perform at 7:30 p.m. Friday; and The Going Jessies will perform at 7:30 p.m. Saturday at JJ's Grill, 1010 Main St., Conway. Admission is free. (501) 336-0100; jjsgrill.com/conway/.

◼️ Markus Pearson will perform at 9 p.m. Friday and Big Shane Thornton will perform at 9 p.m. Friday at TC's Midtown Grill, 1611 E. Oak St., Conway. (501) 205-0576.

◼️ Tommy Luke will perform at 9 p.m. Tuesday at Bears Den Pizza, 235 Farris Road, Conway. (501) 328-5556; bearsdenpizza.net.

EL DORADO

The Long Run (an Eagles tribute band) will perform at 7 p.m. Saturday at the First Financial Music Hall, 101 E. Locust St., El Dorado. Tickets are $19 to $28 in advance, $24 to $33 the day of the show; seating is reserved. (870) 444-3007; eldomad.com.

HOT SPRINGS

Ricko Donovan will provide the musical accompaniment for a Greta Garbo silent movie, "The Temptress," to be shown at 7 p.m. Saturday at the Central Theatre, 1008 Central Ave., Hot Springs. Admission prices range from $20 to $225. (501) 859-9148.

◼️ Glen Templeton will perform at 7 p.m. Saturday at the Oaklawn Event Center, 2705 Central Ave., Hot Springs, to honor first responders and medical personnel. Admission is free. (501) 623-4411; oaklawn.com.

◼️ Liquid Kitty will perform at 9 p.m. Friday and Relentless will perform at 9 p.m. Saturday at The Big Chill, 910 Higdon Ferry Road, Hot Springs. (501) 624-5185.

◼️ Canvas will perform from 8-11 p.m. Saturday at The Blitzed Pig, 4330 Central Ave., Hot Springs. (501) 525-1616.

◼️ Chris Johns and Porter Crews will perform at 6 p.m. Saturday at Grateful Head Pizza and Beer Garden, 100 Exchange St., Hot Springs. (501) 781-3405.

◼️ Jacob Flores will perform at 9:30 p.m. Saturday at Splash Wine Bar, 325 Ouachita Ave., Hot Springs, (501) 701-4544.

◼️ Jacob Flores will perform from 11 a.m.-1:30 p.m. for Sunday brunch at the Arlington Resort Hotel & Spa, 239 Central Ave., Hot Springs, (501) 623-7771; arlingtonhotel.com.

◼️ The Youngbloods will perform at 6 p.m. Saturday at the 420 Eats Food Truck Court, 420 Malvern Ave., Hot Springs. Admission is free. (501) 420-3286.

◼️ Tauren Wells, along with opening act Crutchfield, will perform at 7 p.m. Saturday at Magic Springs Theme and Water Park, 1701 E. Grand Ave. (U.S. 70 East). Season passes and one-day tickets are available. (501) 624-0100; magicsprings.com.

HOT SPRINGS VILLAGE

Reece Sullivan will perform at 7 p.m. Friday and The Chad Marshall Band will perform at 7 p.m. Saturday at the Beehive, 220 Minorca Road, Hot Springs Village. (501) 777-8176; beehivehsv.com.

MOUNTAIN PINE

Chris Johns and Porter Crews will perform at noon Friday at the Mountain Pine Festival, Mountain Pine High School, 734 Blakely Dam Road, Mountain Pine. (501) 860-5839.