Jason Isbell, Lucinda Williams show in Little Rock rescheduled

by Jerry McLeod | Today at 2:16 p.m.
Jason Isbell & the 400 Unit will make up for a 2020 concert that was canceled by performing Saturday Aug. 14 at the First Security Amphitheater in downtown Little Rock. Lucinda Williams opens the show. (Special to the Democrat-Gazette)

Jason Isbell & the 400 Unit is coming to Little Rock, but the date has changed once more after first being rescheduled in 2020 because of the covid-19 pandemic.

The concert, with Lucinda Williams opening, is now scheduled for Saturday, Aug. 14, at the First Security Amphitheater, 400 President Clinton Ave., on Little Rock’s downtown riverfront. A story in Thursday’s edition listed the concert day as Wednesday, but after the story was published a new date was released.

Tickets, $45 for lawn seating and $125 for reserved seating, are available through Ticketmaster. Tickets already purchased for the rescheduled show will be honored.

