Late-arriving Judge propels Yankees over Rays

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. -- Aaron Judge went from being a late scratch to hitting a tiebreaking single in a two-run 10th inning as the New York Yankees beat the Tampa Bay Rays for the second consecutive day, 3-1 on Wednesday night.

Judge was taken out of the lineup about 30 minutes before the first pitch, and initially no announcement was made about why. The All-Star right fielder struck out in the fifth pinch-hitting for Estevan Florial.

Judge returned to the team Tuesday after going on the covid injured list July 16. After the game Wednesday night, Yankees Manager Aaron Boone explained why Judge was scratched, saying he had doctor appointments related to his return from the IL and didn't arrive at the ballpark until less than an hour before the start.

"Better late than never," Judge said.

Judge said he had mild virus symptoms, including headaches and sniffles, but was able to work out during his IL stint.

"I'm feeling great," he said. "The most important thing is your health and making sure you're 100%."

Judge declined to say if he has been vaccinated for covid.

"I'm not going to get into that," he said. "It's something I'd like to keep with, talking to my doctor about."

Greg Allen was hit by a pitch from Pete Fairbanks (3-4) leading off the 10th, putting runners on first and second. Judge then grounded an RBI single to center field that just got by shortstop Wander Franco.

Fairbanks left with a shoulder issue and was replaced by Andrew Kittredge, who threw a wild pitch that allowed another run to score as the Yankees went up 3-1.

"It was a grind all game." Boone said. "Really good winning at-bats there in the end,"

Chad Green (4-5) pitched a perfect inning before Aroldis Chapman worked the 10th to get his 20th save in 24 chances. Four relievers combined for five hitless innings to complete a three-hitter for the Yankees.

BLUE JAYS 4-1, RED SOX 1-4 Rookie starter Tanner Houck struck out seven over four innings and Boston beat Toronto to split a doubleheader. The Jays won the opener by the same score as Robbie Ray pitched six strong innings and Randal Grichuk homered and drove in three runs.

TIGERS 17, TWINS 14 Jeimer Candelario and Eric Haase each drove in three runs and Detroit outscored Minnesota despite giving up seven home runs and not hitting any.

ASTROS 11, MARINERS 4 Yuli Gurriel singled, doubled and homered to drive in three runs in Houston's victory over Seattle. Carlos Correa also had three hits and Kyle Tucker homered. The Astros have won seven of their last nine games.

ROYALS 3, WHITE SOX 2 (10) Michael A. Taylor's two-out single in the bottom of the 10th inning drove Hunter Dozier home from second base as Kansas City beat Chicago.

NATIONAL LEAGUE

METS 2, BRAVES 1 Pinch-hitter Brandon Drury had a tiebreaking home run in the seventh inning and right fielder Michael Conforto threw out a runner at the plate in the ninth in New York's victory over Atlanta.

BREWERS 7, PIRATES 3 Lorenzo Cain and Luis Urias hit two-run doubles, Adrian Houser pitched five scoreless innings and Milwaukee beat Pittsburgh.

REDS 8, CUBS 2 Joey Votto homered twice for the second consecutive day, going deep in his fifth consecutive game to match a Cincinnati record as the Reds beat Chicago.

INTERLEAGUE

INDIANS 7, CARDINALS 2 Franmil Reyes homered twice, the first a second-inning blast that bounced out of Progressive Field and almost dinged a bicyclist pedaling on a street, and Cleveland beat St. Louis.

ORIOLES 8, MARLINS 7 Ryan McKenna drew a bases-loaded walk from Steven Okert to force in the winning run in the ninth inning, and Baltimore got home runs from Trey Mancini and Pedro Severino in the comeback victory over Miami.

ATHLETICS 10, PADRES 4 Sean Manaea took a perfect game into the sixth inning and Matt Chapman hit a three-run home run to help Oakland beat San Diego.

DIAMONDBACKS 3, RANGERS 2 Madison Bumgarner pitched four-hit ball over seven innings to win for the first time in 2 1/2 months and Arizona beat Texas.

Wednesday’s games

NATIONAL LEAGUE

Milwaukee 7, Pittsburgh 3

NY Mets 2, Atlanta 1

Cincinnati 8, Chicago Cubs 2

LA Dodgers at San Francisco, (n)

Washington at Philadelphia, ppd., covid-19

AMERICAN LEAGUE

Detroit 17, Minnesota 14

Toronto 4-1, Boston 1-4

Houston 11, Seattle 4

NY Yankees 3, Tampa Bay 1 (10)

Kansas City 3, Chicago White Sox 2 (10)

INTERLEAGUE

Cleveland 7, St. Louis 2

Oakland 10, San Diego 4

Baltimore 8, Miami 7

Arizona 3, Texas 2

Colorado at LA Angels, (n)

New York Yankees' Aaron Judge, center, celebrates with relief pitcher Aroldis Chapman, second from left, after the team defeated the Tampa Bay Rays during a baseball game Wednesday, July 28, 2021, in St. Petersburg, Fla. (AP Photo/Chris O'Meara)

Cleveland Indians' Franmil Reyes watches his solo home run in the third inning of a baseball game against the St. Louis Cardinals, Wednesday, July 28, 2021, in Cleveland. (AP Photo/Tony Dejak)