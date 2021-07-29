The 'Trump vaccine'

I just read Sarah Huckabee Sanders' guest column in the Sunday Democrat-Gazette, in which Ms. Sanders gives credit for the available vaccines against covid-19 to former President Trump, and calls it the "Trump vaccine."

If you are presently unvaccinated but would have greater faith in the vaccine knowing it's the "Trump vaccine," then by all means, please take the "Trump vaccine." Mr. Trump has already taken it, as has Ms. Sanders and, given such company, it may do you and your family good for you to take the "Trump vaccine" too.

I read with great interest the article that describes the outrage, expressed by 33 Republican members of the Arkansas House and 10 Republican members of the Senate, that someone on the faculty of the Arkansas Governor's School had the temerity to offer a pair of articles, one pro and one con, about white privilege to Governor's School students. Led by Sen. Kim Hammer, R-Benton, these public servants characterized the articles as examples of "racist or hateful," "prejudiced rhetoric," and "radical theories."

Given their vigorous reaction, I am inviting Senator Hammer and his incensed colleagues to join a new organization I intend to start. It will be called KAKS, or "Keep Arkansas Kids Stupid." It will have two important missions: (a) to ensure that no Arkansas students will be permitted to learn anything about controversial issues that are circulating in their culture, and (b) to encourage Arkansas students to leave the state and live elsewhere as soon as possible.

As someone who recently retired after a 42-year career as an educator, I have concluded that one thing that's wrong with any state is having too many well-educated and well-informed citizens, and KAKS will strive to ensure that will never be the case in Arkansas.

In one of my recent letters to the editor, I expressed how I feel about gerrymandering, the Electoral College and the filibuster. Here's something else that doesn't make any sense to me. Why is the president of the U.S., who is a civilian and in most cases has not even been in the military, the commander-in-chief of our armed forces?

Would anyone want the CEO of a corporation, let's say, who has no medical training at all, to be over all the medical personnel and make medical decisions and supervise surgeries at a hospital? I rest my case!

