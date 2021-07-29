Sections
Missouri man arrested in connection with attempted murder in Rogers

by Tracy Neal | Today at 3:44 a.m.

BENTONVILLE -- A Missouri man was being held Wednesday in lieu of $150,000 bond in the Benton County jail after being accused of chasing a man riding a scooter and hitting him with his car.

Michael Moore, 34, of West Plains was arrested Friday and could face charges including attempted first-degree murder, battery and terroristic threatening. Prosecutors haven't filed formal charges.

Rogers police officers went at 7:30 p.m. June 4 to a crash at North Dixieland Road and West Olive Street, according to a probable-cause affidavit.

An off-duty firefighter said that he had seen a blue Volvo switch to the inside lane, hit the rear of the scooter and flee, according to the affidavit.

Joan Cabrera-Lopez told police that Moore was driving the car that hit him. Cabrera-Lopez said he had encountered Moore at a convenience store, and Moore pushed him and threatened to kill him, according to the affidavit.

A witness told police he saw Moore behind Cabrera-Lopez and every time Cabrera-Lopez would change lanes so would Moore. The witness said Moore hit the rear of the scooter and drove over Cabrera-Lopez, according to the affidavit.

Cabrera-Lopez had three fractured bones in his left foot, a broken left ankle that required surgery to repair, a fractured left elbow and severe abrasions, according to the affidavit.

Moore told police that he wanted to beat up Cabrera-Lopez because he was angry at him. Moore blamed the crash on Cabrera-Lopez, saying he was driving erratically, according to the affidavit.

Cabrera-Lopez told police Moore is his girlfriend's brother, according to the affidavit.

Moore's arraignment is scheduled for 8 a.m. Aug. 23 in Benton County Circuit Judge Brad Karren's court.

