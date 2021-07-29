Moody drafted by Warriors with No. 14 pick

FAYETTEVILLE — Arkansas basketball’s first one-and-done player is now its first lottery pick in 15 years.

Moses Moody, the star freshman shooting guard from Little Rock who led the Razorbacks in scoring in 2020-21, was selected No. 14 overall by the Golden State Warriors in the NBA Draft on Thursday.

Moody is also the Razorbacks’ 13th first-round selection.

“I’m a big believer in Moses Moody. He not only has size, but he’s got great length,” ESPN college basketball analyst Jay Bilas said prior to the draft. “His arms go forever, and he can make shots. He’s a scorer that can not only knock down a perimeter shot and a midrange shot, but he gets to the free throw line, and that’s a skill.

“He’s got the length and the athleticism and the motor to be a really good defender. I think he had some really good games defensively, and he seems willing, but I think he can really improve there. He can improve in every facet, but he’s already way ahead as an offensive player, I believe. I really think he’s got a high ceiling, and he sort of fits the NBA.”

Moody is the eighth Arkansas player to be drafted since 2000, and this draft marks the first time since 1983-85 that the Razorbacks have had a player selected in three consecutive years. Daniel Gafford was drafted in the second round by the Chicago Bulls in 2019 and Isaiah Joe went to the Philadelphia 76ers in the second round in November.

He is the Razorbacks’ first lottery pick since Ronnie Brewer, who was hired last week as the program’s recruiting coordinator, in 2006.

Moody declared for the NBA Draft on April 9, 11 days after helping the Razorbacks reach the Elite Eight of the NCAA Tournament for the first time since 1995. He averaged a team-high 16.8 points per game and finished second in rebounding at 5.8 per game.

A consensus All-SEC first-team selection, Moody was named SEC freshman of the year by the league's coaches and SEC newcomer of the year by The Associated Press in March. He was the second Arkansas player to win SEC freshman of the year, joining Patrick Beverley in 2007, and became the program's third SEC newcomer of the year (Joe Johnson in 2000, Beverley in 2007).

He is one of six Razorbacks freshmen to lead his team in scoring, joining Johnson, Jonathan Modica, Scotty Thurman, Beverley and George Kok. He scored 28 points in back-to-back games against South Carolina and Texas A&M to close the regular season, and 28 vs. LSU in the SEC Tournament.

Arkansas' NBA draft picks since 2000

2001 - Joe Johnson, Boston Celtics, Round 1, Pick 10

2006 - Ronnie Brewer, Utah Jazz, Round 1, Pick 14

2008 - Sonny Weems, Chicago Bulls, Round 2, Pick 39

2009 - Patrick Beverley, Los Angeles Lakers, Round 2, Pick 42

2015 - Bobby Portis, Chicago Bulls, Round 1, Pick 22

2019 - Daniel Gafford, Chicago Bulls, Round 2, Pick 38

2020 - Isaiah Joe, Philadelphia 76ers, Round 2, Pick 49

2021 - Moses Moody, Golden State Warriors, Round 1, Pick 14