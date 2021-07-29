• "Better Call Saul" star Bob Odenkirk was hospitalized after he collapsed on the show's New Mexico set Tuesday. Crew members called an ambulance that took the 58-year-old actor to a hospital, a person close to Odenkirk who was not authorized to speak publicly on the matter, said. It was not immediately clear what caused the collapse, or how long Odenkirk might be hospitalized. "Better Call Saul," the spinoff prequel to "Breaking Bad," has been shooting its sixth and final season, which is set to air on AMC next year. Like "Breaking Bad," "Better Call Saul" is set in and mostly shot in Albuquerque. An email sent to a representative of AMC seeking more information or comment was not immediately returned. Odenkirk has been nominated for four Emmys for playing the title character, a down-on-his-luck lawyer named Jimmy McGill who becomes increasingly corrupt and adopts the pseudonym Saul Goodman. Odenkirk's hospitalization was first reported by TMZ. Before the "Saul" role, which he also played on "Breaking Bad," Odenkirk was best known for "Mr. Show With Bob and David," the sketch comedy series he co-created with David Cross that originally aired on HBO from 1995 to 1998. He has won two Emmys, for his writing on "The Ben Stiller Show" and on "Saturday Night Live." He also has appeared on HBO's "The Larry Sanders Show" and in the films "The Post," "Little Women" and "Nobody."

• An unreleased Wu-Tang Clan album forfeited by Martin Shkreli after his securities-fraud conviction was sold for an undisclosed sum, though prosecutors say it was enough to fully satisfy the rest of what Shkreli owed on a $7.4 million forfeiture order he faced after his 2018 sentencing. The entrepreneur known as "Pharma Bro" once boasted that he paid $2 million in 2015 at auction for "Once Upon a Time in Shaolin," the 31-track double album the multiplatinum rap group spent six years creating. "With today's sale of this one-of-a-kind album, his payment of the forfeiture is now complete," acting U.S. attorney Jacquelyn Kasulis in Brooklyn said in a release Tuesday. Authorities said the sales contract for the album contained a confidentiality provision that protects information relating to the buyer and price. Shkreli already had reduced his forfeiture debt by about $5 million, according to his attorneys. Shkreli's lawyer, Brianne Murphy, said Shkreli said he is "pleased with the sale price and RIP ODB," a reference to Russell Tyrone Jones, known as Ol' Dirty Bastard, a founding member of the nine-man Clan who died of an accidental drug overdose in 2004. Shkreli, 38, is scheduled for release in October 2022 after serving part of a seven-year prison sentence. He was convicted in 2017 of lying to investors and cheating them out of millions of dollars in two failed hedge funds he operated.