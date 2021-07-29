NASCAR Xfinity Schedule

NOTE Race winners listed in parentheses

Feb. 13 Beef. It's What's For Dinner. 300 (Austin Cindric)

Feb. 20 Super Start Batteries 188 At DAYTONA Presented by O'Reilly (Ty Gibbs)

Feb. 27 Contender Boats 250 (Myatt Snider)

March 6 Alsco Uniforms 300 (AJ Allmendinger)

March 13 Call 811 Before You Dig 200 presented by Arizona 811 (Austin Cindric)

March 20 EchoPark 250 (Justin Allgaier)

April 9 Cook Out 250 (Josh Berry)

April 24 Ag-Pro 300 (Jeb Burton)

May 8 Steakhouse Elite 200 (Justin Allgaier)

May 15 Drydene 200 (Austin Cindric)

May 22 Pit Boss 250 (Kyle Busch)

May 29 Alsco Uniforms 300 (Ty Gibbs)

June 5 B&L Transport 170 at Mid-Ohio (AJ Allmendinger)

June 12 Alsco Uniforms 250 Powered by Cheddar's Scratch Kitchen (Kyle Busch)

June 19 Tennessee Lottery 250 (Kyle Busch)

June 27 Pocono Green 225 Recycled by J.P. Mascaro & Sons (Austin Cindric)

July 3 Henry 180 (Kyle Busch)

July 10 Credit Karma Money 250 (Kyle Busch)

July 17 Ambetter Get Vaccinated 200 (Christopher Bell)

Aug. 7 NASCAR Xfinity Series at Watkins Glen, Watkins Glen, N.Y.

Aug. 14 NASCAR Xfinity Series Race at Indianapolis Road Course, Speedway, Ind.

Aug. 21 New Holland 250, Brooklyn, Mich.

Aug. 27 Wawa 250, Daytona Beach, Fla.

Sept. 4 Sport Clips Haircuts VFW Help A Hero 200, Darlington, S.C.

Sept. 11 Go Bowling 250, Richmond, Va.

Sept. 17 Food City 300, Bristol, Tenn.

Sept. 25 Alsco Uniforms 302, Las Vegas

Oct. 2 NASCAR Xfinity Series Race at Talladega, Talladega, Ala.

Oct. 9 Drive for the Cure 250 presented by Blue Cross Blue Shield of North Carolina, Concord, N.C.

Oct. 16 Andy's Frozen Custard 335, Fort Worth

Oct. 23 Kansas Lottery 300, Kansas City, Kan.

Oct. 30 Dead On Tools 250, Ridgeway, Va.

Nov. 6 NASCAR Xfinity Series Race at Phoenix, Avondale, Ariz.