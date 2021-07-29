Pesticide exemption to aid rice-pest fight

The Environmental Protection Agency on Wednesday approved a crisis exemption in Arkansas for farmers' use of the Intrepid 2F insecticide against fall armyworms in the state's rice crop.

The crisis exemption took effect immediately.

According to the University of Arkansas System's Agriculture Division, fall armyworms have affected 250,000 acres of Arkansas rice this year, out of about 1.2 million acres planted. Fall armyworms also have infected 1.8 million acres of forage in the state and put another 3 million acres at risk, the division said.

Arkansas is the nation's largest rice producer.

Intrepid is registered by the EPA for use in pastures, forestry and in row crops but not in rice.

"This is the biggest outbreak of fall armyworm situation that I've ever seen in my career," Gus Lorenz, an entomologist for the Agriculture Division, said in a recent news release. "They're in pastures, rice, soybeans, grain sorghum. It's epic."

Lorenz said rice growers in California sought and received Section 18 crisis exemptions over the past three years.

Farmers from the Missouri boot heel to Louisiana also have reported infestations.

-- Stephen Steed

Back-to-school tab estimated at $108B

Back-to-school spending this year is projected to reach a record high since a retail industry group began conducting annual surveys in 2003.

National Retail Federation economists said in a videoconference call Wednesday that they expect U.S. shoppers will spend $108.1 billion as families and students prepare to return to classrooms. That figure includes spending for both kindergarten-through-12th-grade and college students.

Last year, back-to-school spending totaled $101.6 billion.

The survey, conducted in early July with Prosper Insights & Analytics, found families with children in elementary through high school grades plan to spend an average of $849, which is $59 more than last year.

College students and their families plan to spend an average of $1,200, an increase of $141 compared with 2020. More than half of that increase will be spent on electronics and dorm furnishings.

-- Serenah McKay

Arkansas Index ticks up, closes at 643.85

The Arkansas Index, a price-weighted index that tracks the largest public companies based in the state, closed Wednesday at 643.85, up 1.05.

"A pledge by the U.S. Federal Reserve to maintain monthly bond purchases lifted sentiment late in the day as stocks closed roughly unchanged with the energy and communication services sectors outperforming the broader market," said Leon Lants, managing director at Stephens Inc.

The index was developed by Bloomberg News and the Democrat-Gazette with a base value of 100 as of Dec. 30, 1997.