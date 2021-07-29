Northwest Arkansas arrest roundup

Arrests

Fayetteville

• Rosalind Williams, 52, of 186 Killdeer Drive in Farmington was arrested Monday in connection with possession of drugs with intent to deliver. Williams was being held Tuesday in the Washington County Detention Center with no bond set.

• Cardrick Saxton, 27, of Springdale was arrested Monday in connection with delivery of drugs and possession of drugs with intent to deliver. Saxton was being held Tuesday in the Washington County Detention Center with no bond set.

Lowell

• Laurenn Andrew, 41, of 200 S.E. Jayhawk Blvd. No. 201 in Bentonville, was arrested Wednesday in connection with two counts of aggravated assault on family or household member and aggravated assault. Andrew was being held Wednesday in the Benton County Jail with no bond set.

Madison County Sheriff's Office

• John Jakovich, 65, of 11 Skipton Drive in Bella Vista, was arrested Tuesday in connection with robbery. Jakovich was being held Wednesday in the Washington County Detention Center on $25,000 bond.

Springdale

• Shane Wilkey, 50, of 2445 Cutters Circle in Castle Rock, Colo., was arrested Wednesday in connection with battery. Wilkey was being held Wednesday in the Benton County Jail with no bond set.

• Joseph Defan, 44, of Springdale was arrested Monday in connection with aggravated robbery. Defan was being held Tuesday in the Washington County Detention Center with no bond set.