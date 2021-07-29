FOOTBALL

Prescott suffers shoulder injury

Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott is day-to-day because of a right shoulder strain after leaving training camp practice early Wednesday with a sore throwing arm. Prescott had an MRI that revealed the muscle strain but said he "didn't see this as any kind of serious setback." He is coming back from a compound fracture and dislocation of his right ankle that ended his 2020 season in Week 5. Prescott signed a $160 million, four-year contract in March. As long as Prescott is out, Garrett Gilbert is likely to get most of the first-team snaps. Gilbert made his first career start after the Cowboys signed him after Prescott's injury last year. Dallas lost the first four games without Prescott last year. Andy Dalton, his primary backup, signed with Chicago as a free agent and is expected to start for the Bears.

Ravens' QB out with covid

Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson has tested positive for covid-19 and will miss the start of training camp, Coach John Harbaugh announced Wednesday. It's the second time since November 2019 the league MVP has caught the virus, which sidelined him for a Week 12 road game against the Pittsburgh Steelers. Harbaugh revealed Jackson's diagnosis after the team's first practice, along with announcing that running back Gus Edwards, who was also absent from the session, had contracted the virus. Harbaugh, however, did not provide a timeline for when either player would return to practice. ESPN reported that Edwards would miss the first 10 days of training camp. According to NFL policy for the 2021 season, vaccinated players only have to undergo testing once every 14 days. Unvaccinated players must undergo a rapid PCR test upon their arrival to camp and continue to test every day like last season.

BASEBALL

Gallo headed to Yankees

The New York Yankees have reached a deal to get All-Star slugger Joey Gallo from the Texas Rangers, a person familiar with the trade told The Associated Press. The person spoke on condition of anonymity Wednesday night because the deal has not yet been announced and was subject to approval of medical records of the players involved. Gallo, 27, would give the heavily right-handed Yankees a much-needed power lefty bat. With switch-hitting center fielder Aaron Hicks hurt, second baseman Rougned Odor and outfielder Brett Gardner have been the only left-handed hitters to see substantial playing time. Gallo is hitting .223 with 25 home runs, 55 RBI and a major league-leading 74 walks. While he has played right field for Texas, he presumably would play left for the Yankees, who have Aaron Judge as their regular right fielder.

Marlins make 2 trades

Buried in last place in the NL East, the Miami Marlins made an impact on the AL West race with two trades Wednesday. Miami sent right-handed reliever Yimi Garcia to the Houston Astros, and traded outfielder Starling Marte to the Oakland Athletics. The Astros sent outfielder Bryan De La Cruz and right-hander Austin Pruitt to Miami. First-place Houston began the day with a six-game lead over Oakland in the AL West. Oakland gave up left-hander Jesus Luzardo for Marte. The Marlins will cover nearly all of Marte's remaining contract for 2021, and he becomes a free agent after this season. Marte, 32, is batting .306 with an .859 OPS and 22 stolen bases in 25 attempts. It's the third time in 18 months that Marte has been traded. Garcia became a closer this season and is 3-7 with a 3.47 ERA and 15 saves in 18 chances. Luzardo is 2-4 with a 6.87 ERA in 13 games, including six starts.

Brewers add 3B Escobar

The Milwaukee Brewers acquired All-Star third baseman Eduardo Escobar from the Arizona Diamondbacks on Wednesday for two prospects. The 32-year-old Escobar made his first All-Star Game this season and is batting .246 with 22 home runs. The switch-hitter should be a valuable and versatile piece for the first-place Brewers, who are trying to lock down the NL Central. Milwaukee could use some extra pop in the lineup, especially in the coming weeks. Star outfielder Christian Yelich recently went on the covid-19 list and is expected to miss at least another week. Escobar has played third, second and shortstop for the Diamondbacks this season, and played the outfield earlier in his career. He was one of the few bright spots for Arizona this season, which has MLB's worst record at 31-71 going into Wednesday. Escobar is in the final year of a three-year, $21 million contract.

Reds acquire reliever

The Cincinnati Reds kept adding arms to their struggling bullpen by acquiring right-hander Mychal Givens from the Colorado Rockies on Wednesday for two pitching prospects. The Reds sent right-handers Case Williams and Noah Davis to Colorado. On Tuesday night, Cincinnati got relievers Luis Cessa and Justin Wilson from the New York Yankees for a player to be named. The trio gives the second-place Reds much-needed relief help as they chase the Milwaukee Brewers in the NL Central and try to keep the Cardinals and Cubs at bay. The 31-year-old Givens, who is due to be a free agent after the season, has a 2.73 ERA and 27.4% strikeout rate in 29 2/3 innings for Colorado. Cessa, a 29-year-old right-hander, went 3-1 with a 2.82 ERA in 29 relief appearances for the Yankees this season. Wilson, a 33-year-old left-hander, was 1-1 with a 7.50 ERA in 21 outings.

HOCKEY

Stars sign two veterans

The Dallas Stars opened free agency Wednesday by signing three-time All-Star defenseman Ryan Suter and former Stanley Cup champion goaltender Braden Holtby, a pair of veterans whose contracts were bought out by their previous teams. Suter got a $14.6 million, four-year deal from the Stars, who bring in the 36-year-old less than two weeks after making 22-year-old Miro Heiskanen one of the NHL's highest-paid defensemen with a $67.6 million, eight-year contract through the 2028-29 season. Holtby got a $2 million contract for next season after he was bought out by Vancouver.

Granlund signs 4-year deal

The Nashville Predators are keeping forward Mikael Granlund around with a much longer contract than the one he signed last year. Granlund signed a four-year, $20 million contract Wednesday, and General Manager David Poile says keeping him in Nashville was a priority in free agency. Poile said Granlund has been one of their most consistent players and fits what they want to build. Granlund, 29, tied for the team lead with 13 goals and was fourth with 27 points last season.

FILE - Oakland Athletics' Jesus Luzardo pitches against the Los Angeles Angels during the ninth inning of a baseball game in Oakland, Calif., in this Sunday, May 30, 2021, file photo. Outfielder Starling Marte was traded Wednesday, July 28, 2021, by the Miami Marlins to the Oakland Athletics for left-hander Jesús Luzardo. (AP Photo/Jeff Chiu, File)

Miami Marlins relief pitcher Yimi Garcia throws during the 10th inning of the team's baseball game against the Washington Nationals, Wednesday, July 21, 2021, in Washington. The Marlins won 3-1. (AP Photo/Nick Wass)