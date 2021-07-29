Olympic roundup

MEN'S BASKETBALL

U.S. rolls past Iran

The U.S. basketball team got back to winning -- and winning easily. Damian Lillard scored 21 points and the Americans romped past Iran 120-66 on Wednesday. Devin Booker scored 16 points and Jayson Tatum had 14 for the Americans, who had their 25-game Olympic winning streak snapped with an 83-76 loss to France on Sunday. The U.S. not only bounced back with a win but did it in a Dream Team-type performance against an overmatched opponent, racing out for transition dunks and stepping back to knock down three-pointers. The U.S. knocked down 19 three-pointers and 23 of its 37 shots (62%) inside the arc. Former NBA center Hamed Haddadi scored 15 points for Iran (0-2). The U.S. plays the Czech Republic on Saturday to close pool play, with a victory guaranteeing the Americans a spot in the single-elimination quarterfinals. The Americans are probably through already thanks to what will be an enormous point differential as a result of the rout of Iran.

WOMEN'S WATER POLO

Hungary upsets U.S.

The Americans were handed their first loss at the Olympics since 2008 on Wednesday when they fell 10-9 to Rebecca Parkes and Hungary in group play on Wednesday. The U.S. had been 19-0 this year, including five victories over Hungary by a combined 66-37 score. The United States was a big favorite to win its third consecutive gold medal coming into Tokyo, but it was pushed hard by China during a rugged 12-7 victory Monday. Maggie Steffens had her nose broken by an inadvertent elbow, and the captain sported a black eye and a small bandage during the match against Hungary. Even with the loss, the Americans remain in good position to advance to the knockout round. The team faces the ROC on Friday. Hungary trailed 9-8 with 2:28 left, but captain Rita Keszthelyi scored from deep and Parkes got the game-winner when she connected on a no-look goal with 45 seconds left. Parkes finished with a team-high three goals. The U.S. had the ball in the final seconds, but it turned it over.

WOMEN'S BEACH VOLLEYBALL

Americans win in 25 minutes

American beach volleyball players Kelly Claes and Sarah Sponcil dispatched Kenya in just 25 minutes, the fastest women's match since the Olympics adopted their current format. The U.S. pair beat Brackcides Khadambi and Gaudencia Makokha 21-8, 21-6 to improve to 2-0 and almost certainly clinch a spot in the knockout round of 16. They have one match remaining, against Brazil on Saturday. The match was the fastest since the international volleyball federation adopted the rally scoring and best-of-three sets format in 2002.

MEN'S 3X3

Latvia earns first gold

Latvia's Karlis Lasmanis drained a shot from behind the arc to close the game and seal a gold-medal-winning 21-18 victory over the Russians in the debut of 3-on-3 basketball at the Olympics. Lasmanis spotted up and swished the shot and then was dogpiled by his three Latvian teammates. They will bring home the country's first medal of the Tokyo Games.

ROWING

Croatian brothers take gold

Croatian brothers Martin and Valent Sinkovic dominated the men's pair in Olympic rowing on Thursday, cruising to victory in a race they led from the start. The Croatians were the heavy favorites. They won gold in double sculls in Rio de Janeiro in 2016, then switched boat disciplines and won two world championships before claiming another Olympic gold. Grace Pendergrast and Kerri Gowler of New Zealand won gold in the women's pair. The Kiwi duo became just the third non-European team to win the Olympic event, and the first since Australia in 1996. ... Ireland's duo of Fintan McCarthy and Paul O'Donovan held off a late charge from Germany's Jonathan Rommelmann and Jason Osborne to win the gold medal in men's lightweight double sculls. A late surge over the final 200 meters sent the Irish to the win by 0.86 seconds. Italy's Valentina Rodini and Federica Cesarini surged over the final 50 meters to snatch the gold medal in the women's lightweight double sculls.

MEN'S GYMNASTICS

A three-peat for Japan

Japanese teenager Daiki Hashimoto won a gold medal in the men's all-around. The 19-year-old Hashimoto used a thrilling high bar routine during the final rotation to edge Xiao Ruoteng of China and reigning world champion Nikita Nagornyy. Hashimoto's all-around total of 88.465 points included a 14.933 on high bar. That was good enough for him to surge past Xiao and into the top spot. The gold is the third straight Olympic title for a Japanese gymnast. Kohei Uchimura won in 2012 and 2016.

MEN'S TENNIS

Djokovic moves on

Novak Djokovic moved one step closer to winning the Golden Slam. The top-ranked Serb beat training partner Alejandro Davidovich Fokina of Spain 6-3, 6-1 to reach the men's quarterfinals. Djokovic is attempting to become the first man to achieve a Golden Slam by winning all four Grand Slam tournaments and Olympic gold in the same calendar year. He has already won the Australian and French Opens plus Wimbledon this year. So now he needs the Tokyo Games title and the U.S. Open trophy to complete the collection.

TRACK & FIELD

Vaulter out with covid

American world-champion pole vaulter Sam Kendricks will miss the Olympics after testing positive for covid. Kendricks' dad posted on social media that his son had no symptoms but was informed while in Tokyo that he tested positive and was out of the competition. The U.S. Olympic and Paralympic Committee confirmed the news and said Kendricks has been placed in isolation at a hotel. He is being supported by the USOPC and USA Track and Field. Kendricks won the bronze medal at the 2016 Olympics and took gold at the last two world championships.

Iran's Hamed Haddadi (15), center, is fouled by United States' Jerami Grant (9), left, during men's basketball preliminary round game at the 2020 Summer Olympics, Wednesday, July 28, 2021, in Saitama, Japan. (AP Photo/Eric Gay)

Iran's Mohammadsamad Nik Khahbahrami (14), right, scores ahead of United States' Kevin Durant (7) during men's basketball preliminary round game at the 2020 Summer Olympics, Wednesday, July 28, 2021, in Saitama, Japan. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)

United States' Kevin Durant (7), left, tries to steal the ball from Iran's Hamed Haddadi (15) during men's basketball preliminary round game at the 2020 Summer Olympics, Wednesday, July 28, 2021, in Saitama, Japan. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)

United States' Jerami Grant (9), right, blocks a shot by Iran's Mohammadsina Vahedi (3), center, during men's basketball preliminary round game at the 2020 Summer Olympics, Wednesday, July 28, 2021, in Saitama, Japan. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)

United States' Bam Adebayo dunks the ball ahead of Iran's Behnam Yakhchalidehkordi (88) during a men's basketball preliminary round game at the 2020 Summer Olympics, Wednesday, July 28, 2021, in Saitama, Japan. (Charlie Neibergall/Pool Photo via AP)

United States' Damian Lillard (6) shoots over Iran's Mohammadsina Vahedi (3) during a men's basketball preliminary round game at the 2020 Summer Olympics, Wednesday, July 28, 2021, in Saitama, Japan. (Charlie Neibergall/Pool Photo via AP)