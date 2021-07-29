100 years ago

July 29, 1921

• Two unmasked white men, about 21 and 30 years of age, entered the Bank of Bauxite shortly before 4 o'clock yesterday afternoon and after looting the vault of approximately $9,000, kidnaped Mrs. J. S. Rucker, assistant cashier, and J. A. Parson, a stockholder, who were the only persons in the bank at the time.

50 years ago

July 29, 1971

• State officials are considering the purchase of a private office building to meet the space needs of state agencies, and at least a speculative glance has been made toward the National Old Line Insurance Building across the street from the Capitol. The legal mechanics for buying a building are available as soon as Governor Bumpers appoints the members of the Arkansas Public Building Authority, which was created by Act 56 of 1971.

25 years ago

July 29, 1996

• Gov. Mike Huckabee's first stab at tax relief is like no other in the country. Huckabee last week proposed a plan to reimburse nearly every Arkansan $25 to $50 a year for the state sales tax generated by food purchases. It was Huckabee's first major policy announcement since he succeeded Jim Guy Tucker on July 15. Huckabee's plan differs from previous efforts across the country in that it has flexible eligibility requirements and does not tie the rebate to an income tax exemption. Arkansans of most ages and income levels will receive a rebate under Huckabee's proposal. But other states give income tax exemptions primarily to the poor or elderly. Huckabee believes the flexible eligibility requirements will make his program easier to administer and won't "punish people for making money," as one adviser described it.

10 years ago

July 29, 2011

• Wal-Mart Stores Inc. announced Thursday that it will contribute $20 million over five years for an endowment that will provide free admission to Crystal Bridges Museum of American Art, due to open Nov. 11 in Bentonville. "We feel blessed, especially blessed, that this wonderful museum will be located right in our backyard," Wal-Mart President and Chief Executive Officer Mike Duke said at a news conference announcing the gift. "We wanted to create accessibility for all." Duke made the announcement outside an arched colonnade that marks the entrance to Crystal Bridges, along with Arkansas first lady Ginger Beebe and the museum's executive director, Don Bacigalupi.