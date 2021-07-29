Outdoors calendar

NOTE For additions to this calendar, please email information on events to bhendricks@adgnewsroom.com . Event information should include the date, the name of the event, the event’s location and venue, as well as a contact person, phone number, email address and/or website to provide more information.

JULY

29 Arkansas Ducks Unlimited District 12 meeting. Main Street Pizza, El Dorado. John Mooney (870) 866-9977 or johnmooney201204@aol.com

29 Arkansas Ducks Unlimited District 7 meeting. Cajun Express, Wheatley. Robin Gehring (870) 734-7118.

30 Springdale chapter of Ducks Unlimited sponsor banquet. AGFC J.B. Hunt Family Nature Center, Springdale. Jerry Stamps (479) 530-6644 or jstamps@4starlimo.net

AUGUST

12 Arkansas Ducks Unlimited District 11 meeting. Five Oaks Duck Club, Humphrey. Tommy Palmer (870) 543-0085 or tommypalmer@gmail.com

14 Independence County chapter Ducks Unlimited golf tournament. The Course at Eagle Mountain, Batesville. Bill Couch (870) 307-9599 or bcouch@hwmcpas.com