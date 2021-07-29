Rogers plans series of vaccination clinics

ROGERS -- Community Clinic is partnering with the city to host a series of six, mobile covid-19 vaccination clinics starting today and continuing through mid-August.

No appointments are necessary, and there is no cost, according to a city news release.

The clinics are for people 12 and older. Participants will be able to choose between Pfizer, Moderna and Johnson & Johnson vaccines. First or second doses will be given, but those getting their second dose of vaccine are asked to bring their vaccination card, according to a news release. People under 18 will be required to have a parent or guardian present.

The clinics are meant to provide people easier access to the vaccines so they can protect themselves, their families and their community, according to Judd Semingson, CEO of Community Clinic.

Locations and times of the clinics:

• Rogers City Hall, 301 W. Chestnut St., 4-7 p.m. today

• Downtown (Frisco Plaza): 4-8 p.m. Friday

• Rogers Activity Center, 315 W. Olive St., 4-8 p.m. Monday

• Centro Cristiano Church, 2121 S. First St., 9 a.m.-noon Aug. 8

• Maple Grove Park, 902 S. B St., 4-7 p.m. Aug. 9

• Rogers Public Library, 711 S. Dixieland Road, 4-7 p.m. Aug. 12

Free rides to the clinics can be arranged in advance by calling (479) 621-1121.