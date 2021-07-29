School news: KU announces honor roll

Tufts

Tufts University awarded approximately 1,500 undergraduate students degrees in disciplines ranging from the sciences and engineering to the humanities and fine arts during its online degree conferral ceremony commemorating the accomplishments of the Class of 2021.

Graduates included Ryan Shaffer of Decatur, with a Bachelor of Arts degree in Political Science.

Tufts University, with campuses in Boston, Medford/Somerville and Grafton, Mass., and in Talloires, France, is recognized among the premier research universities in the United States.

__

UALR

Nicole Medlin of Fort Smith has been honored for academic excellence as a member of the University of Arkansas at Little Rock's volleyball team.

UALR's volleyball program was honored by the American Volleyball Coaches Association with its 16th AVCA Team Academic Award. The Trojans were further honored by being named to the AVCA's Team Academic Honor Roll.

The award, bestowed for the team's academic achievements during the 2020-21 academic year, marks the 11th time in 12 seasons the Trojans have been recognized for their scholarly achievements. UA Little Rock first earned the team honor for the 1997-98 academic year.

__

Kansas

More than 6,500 undergraduate students at the University of Kansas earned honor roll distinction for the spring 2021 semester.

The honor roll includes undergraduates who meet requirements in the College of Liberal Arts & Sciences and in the schools of Architecture & Design, Business, Education & Human Sciences, Engineering, Health Professions, Journalism & Mass Communications, Music, Nursing, Pharmacy, Professional Studies and Social Welfare. Honor roll criteria vary among the university's academic units. Some schools honor the top 10% of students enrolled, some establish a minimum grade-point average, and others raise the minimum GPA for each year students are in school. Students must complete a minimum number of credit hours to be considered for the honor roll.

Students from Arkansas earning honor roll designation included:

Audrey Brown, Bentonville, School of Business

Srishti Gogia, Bentonville, College of Liberal Arts & Sciences

Lauren Hartwig, Bentonville, School of Journalism & Mass Communications

Lucile Latham, Bentonville, College of Liberal Arts & Sciences

Madison May, Bentonville, School of Business

Renny Conway, Fayetteville, College of Liberal Arts & Sciences

Ryan Jungmeyer, Fayetteville, College of Liberal Arts & Sciences

Claire Kirchner, Fayetteville, College of Liberal Arts & Sciences and School of the Arts

Jack Mason, Fayetteville, School of Business

Caroline McCone, Fayetteville, College of Liberal Arts & Sciences and School of Journalism & Mass Communications

Olivia Roark, Fayetteville, College of Liberal Arts & Sciences

Emma Smith, Fayetteville, College of Liberal Arts & Sciences

Madison Taylor, Fayetteville, School of Journalism & Mass Communications

Sophia Van Hosen, Fayetteville, College of Liberal Arts & Sciences

Madelyn Bennett, Harrison, School of Engineering

Benton Boyett, Rogers, School of Business

Neelie Hight, Rogers, College of Liberal Arts & Sciences

Adriana Pate, Rogers, College of Liberal Arts & Sciences

Anna Siemens, Rogers, College of Liberal Arts & Sciences and School of Business

Kennedy Walters, Rogers, School of Engineering

Sophie Birch, Springdale, College of Liberal Arts & Sciences

Halle Emrich, Springdale, School of Architecture & Design

Tessie May, Springdale, School of Engineering

Lexi Mitchell, Springdale, College of Liberal Arts & Sciences

Jackson Nichols, Springdale, College of Liberal Arts & Sciences

Claudia Rodriguez, Springdale, College of Liberal Arts & Sciences.

The University of Kansas, located in Lawrence, is the state's flagship university and one of just 66 invited members of the prestigious Association of American Universities.

__

Washington & Lee

Darcy Lannen Olmstead of Fayetteville received a Bachelor of Arts degree, Phi Beta Kappa, magna cum laude, with honors, in Art History from Washington and Lee University on May 27.

Washington and Lee University, located in Lexington, Va., is the nation's ninth oldest institution of higher education and among the nation's premier liberal arts colleges and universities.

__

NSHSS

The National Society of High School Scholars has announced student Savvanah Bollinger from Bella Vista has been selected to become a member of the esteemed organization. The Society recognizes top scholars who have demonstrated outstanding leadership, scholarship and community commitment.

NSHSS members automatically become lifetime members at the time of their initial membership. Each step along the way -- from high school to college to career -- NSHSS connects outstanding young scholars with the resources they need to develop their strengths and pursue their passions.

__