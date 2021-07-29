Smith continues strong play at Peach Jam

Arkansas shooting guard target Nick Smith Jr. has been outstanding this summer and his strong play continued at Peach Jam last week.

Smith, 6-5, of North Little Rock, led Brad Beal Elite to a 6-2 record and the finals of the event, averaging 18.6 points, 3 rebounds and 3 assists per game.

"Athletic shooting guard with a long frame, excellent bounce and quick first step that allows him to create space for solid perimeter jumpers or dribble drives to the rim," said Van Coleman of Nothing But Net. "He was a key playmaker for Bradley Beal squad."

Smith was named the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette All-Arkansas Preps Underclassman of the Year after averaging 21.3 points, 3 rebounds and 3 steals per game as a sophomore for Sylvan Hills. He was also named the All-Arkansas Preps Player of the Year after averaging 25 points, 5 rebounds and 4 assists as a junior.

Smith scored 30-plus points three times at Peach Jam, including 31 points in the championship game.

ESPN National Director of Recruiting Paul Biancardi listed Smith as one of his six standouts at Peach Jam. Coleman plans to elevate Smith in his next updated rankings.

"Prior to summer, he was rated No. 45 nationally," he said. "Look for him to push for a top-40 spot in next rankings."

Smith is one of several Razorbacks targets currently at the NBPA Top 100 camp in Orlando, Fla. Arkansas Coach Eric Musselman and his staff attended the camp Wednesday and will attend Thursday's session.