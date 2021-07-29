Sections
Super Quiz: Inside the House

Today at 1:41 a.m.

  1. The protruding shelf over a fireplace.

  2. A small window above a door.

  3. A trunk in which a woman keeps items in preparation for a marriage.

  4. A small elevator used to convey food or goods from one floor to another.

  5. Also called a plumber's helper, it is used to unplug drains.

  6. A decorative framework to conceal curtain fixtures at the top of a window casing.

  7. A small entrance hall between the outer door and the house interior.

  8. Metal supports for logs in a fireplace.

  9. A padded cushion or low stool that serves as a seat or leg rest.

ANSWERS:

  1. Mantel

  2. Transom

  3. Hope chest

  4. Dumbwaiter

  5. Plunger

  6. Valance

  7. Vestibule

  8. Andirons

  9. Hassock (ottoman)

