Super Quiz: Inside the House

The protruding shelf over a fireplace.
A small window above a door.
A trunk in which a woman keeps items in preparation for a marriage.
A small elevator used to convey food or goods from one floor to another.
Also called a plumber's helper, it is used to unplug drains.
A decorative framework to conceal curtain fixtures at the top of a window casing.
A small entrance hall between the outer door and the house interior.
Metal supports for logs in a fireplace.
A padded cushion or low stool that serves as a seat or leg rest.
ANSWERS:
Mantel
Transom
Hope chest
Dumbwaiter
Plunger
Valance
Vestibule
Andirons
Hassock (ottoman)