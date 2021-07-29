Toro trades sides, extends HR surge

SEATTLE -- Abraham Toro homered for Seattle on Tuesday night against the team that traded him across the diamond earlier in the day during batting practice.

Toro belted a two-run, pinch-hit home run in the ninth inning. The Houston Astros, however, held off the Mariners 8-6.

Toro also homered against the Astros in Wednesday's game -- an 11-4 victory for Houston -- giving him homers in four consecutive games.

The playoff-contending Mariners made two trades Tuesday. They sent relievers Kendall Graveman and Rafael Montero to AL West-leading Houston for Toro and reliever Joe Smith, and later got starter Tyler Anderson from Pittsburgh for two minor-leaguers.

Toro was taking his pregame swings for Houston when he learned about the deal. The infielder walked to the other dugout, put on his new uniform and went back to the batting cage.

Toro's home run on Tuesday bounced off right fielder Kyle Tucker's glove and into the stands. The shot came off Astros closer Ryan Pressly a day after Toro homered against the Mariners. Wednesday's home run came off Houston starter Jake Odorizzi.

Toro is the first player in major-league history to hit a home run for one team and against that team in consecutive games, ESPN said, citing the Elias Sports Bureau.

"When I hit it I knew I hit it good, but I thought it was a little too high, honestly," Toro said. "After [Tucker] jumped, I was pretty excited, obviously."

Seattle had won four in a row, including an 11-8 victory over the Astros on Monday night when it rallied from a 7-0 deficit.

Smith threw one hitless inning for the Mariners. Graveman and Montero didn't pitch.

"It was strange," Houston Manager Dusty Baker said of watching his former players. "You find yourself not really pulling against them because you're used to pulling for them."

Aledmys Diaz said it was weird facing off against Smith in the seventh. Smith came with his game face and got him with a slider at one point.

"I love that guy. ... I said, 'Good pitch there,' and he started smiling," Diaz said.

Houston Astros starting pitcher Lance McCullers Jr. throws to a Seattle Mariners batter during the sixth inning of a baseball game Tuesday, July 27, 2021, in Seattle. (AP Photo/Ted S. Warren)

Seattle Mariners pitcher Hector Santiago has his cap checked for foreign substances by an umpire after the top of the fifth inning of the team's baseball game against the Houston Astros, Tuesday, July 27, 2021, in Seattle. It was the first game back for Santiago after he served a 10-game suspension for violating MLB's rules for foreign substances that could aid in pitching. (AP Photo/Ted S. Warren)

Houston Astros' Aledmys Diaz, left, and Carlos Correa head to the dugout after scoring on a double by Myles Straw during the fourth inning of a baseball game against the Seattle Mariners on Tuesday, July 27, 2021, in Seattle. (AP Photo/Ted S. Warren)

Seattle Mariners' Abraham Toro hits a two-run home run against the Houston Astros during the ninth inning of a baseball game Tuesday, July 27, 2021, in Seattle. Toro was traded to the Mariners from the Astros earlier in the day. The Astros won 8-6. (AP Photo/Ted S. Warren)

Seattle Mariners shortstop Dylan Moore, center, catches a popup hit by Houston Astros' Carlos Correa during the fifth inning of a baseball game Tuesday, July 27, 2021, in Seattle. (AP Photo/Ted S. Warren)

Seattle Mariners pitcher Joe Smith throws to a Houston Astros batter during the seventh inning of a baseball game, Tuesday, July 27, 2021, in Seattle. Smith was traded to the Mariners from the Astros earlier in the day. (AP Photo/Ted S. Warren)