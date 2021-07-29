Van Horn receives raise, extension through 2031; contracts also extended for assistants

FAYETTEVILLE — University of Arkansas baseball Coach Dave Van Horn has signed up to stay on at his alma mater for the next decade, and the Razorbacks have also extended their two assistant baseball coaches.

Van Horn signed last week an agreement that will raise his salary to $1.25 million and extend his contract through 2026 with automatic 1-year rollovers each season that would take him through 2031, when he will be 70.

Matt Hobbs, who has coached Arkansas' pitchers for three seasons, signed a three-year extension through 2024 with a $60,000 pay raise to $300,000 per year.

Nate Thompson, who just completed his fourth season as the Razorbacks' hitting coach and recruiting coordinator, received a two-year extension that includes a $35,000 annual pay raise to $225,000.

Thompson and Hobbs previously worked on agreements through the 2021 season. Both men have no-compete clauses that prohibit them from taking similar jobs within the SEC, but will be waived if they are hired as SEC head coaches.

The assistant coaches signed their new agreements Monday.

UA Athletic Director Hunter Yurachek promoted the new deal for Van Horn on social media with a UA-produced graphic that read “Dave Van Horn: Head Hog Through 2031.”

Yurachek signed the Van Horn agreement Monday and UA system president Donald Bobbitt completed the document with his signature Wednesday, one day after acting UA Chancellor Bill Kincaid signed it.

Van Horn had been working under an agreement signed in 2018 after the Razorbacks’ run to the championship round of the College World Series. He was set to earn a $1.025 million salary from the UA after leading the Razorbacks to the 2021 NCAA Tournament.

After rollovers, Van Horn was previously under contract through 2025.

Van Horn's previous agreement also earned an extra $175,000 coming from an individual equipment contract with Easton through 2020. The UA is in the midst of negotiating a new equipment contract that will not include pay for Van Horn.

Van Horn is 750-402 (.651) at his alma mater. The Razorbacks are coming off a 50-13 season in which they were ranked No. 1 for the final two months. Their bid for a third-consecutive trip to the CWS was foiled in a super regional loss at Baum-Walker Stadium to North Carolina State.