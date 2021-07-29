Wednesday's transactions

BASEBALL

American League

BOSTON RED SOX -- Recalled C Connor Wong from Worcester (Class AAA East).

CLEVELAND INDIANS -- Optioned RHP Cam Hill to Columbus (Class AAA East).

HOUSTON ASTROS -- Placed RHP Rafael Montero on the active roster. Designated RHP Austin Pruitt for assignment.

NEW YORK YANKEES -- Recalled RHP Albert Abreau and CF Estevan Florial from Scranton/Wilkes-Barre (Class AAA East). Traded LHP Justin Wilson and RHP Luis Cessa to Cincinnati for a player to be named later.

SEATTLE MARINERS -- Designated RF Jake Hager for assignment.

TEXAS RANGERS -- Agreed to terms with RHP Jack Leiter on a minor league contract.

TORONTO BLUE JAYS -- Recalled RHP Patrick Murphy from Buffalo (Class AAA East). Sent LF Corey Dickerson to Buffalo on a rehab assignment.

National League

CINCINNATI REDS -- Designated RHPs Ashton Goudeau, Josh Osich and Edgar Garcia for assignment. Sent 1B Alex Blandino to Louisville (Class AAA East) on a rehab assignment.

COLORADO ROCKIES -- Acquired RHPs Noah Davis and Case Williams from Cincinnati in exchange for RHP Mychal Givens. Recalled RHP Antonio Santos from Alburqueque (Class AAA West). Selected the contract of RHP Jesus Tinoco from Alburqueque. Reinstated RHP Jhoulys Chacin from the reserve/covid-19 list. Placed RHP Chi Chi Gonzalez on reserve/covid-19 list. Optioned RHP Justin Lawrence to Alburqueque.

MIAMI MARLINS -- Traded CF Starling Marte to Oakland in exchange for LHP Jesus Luzardo. Acquired OF Bryan De La Cruz and RHP Austin Pruitt from Houston in exchange for RHP Yimi Garcia.

NEW YORK METS -- Selected the contract of RHP Akeem Bostick from Syracuse (Class AAA East). Designated RHP Jerad Eickoff for assignment.

PITTSBURGH PIRATES -- Traded LHP Tyler Anderson to Seattle in exchange for C Carter Bins and RHP Joaquin Tejada. Recalled RHP Max Kranick from Indianapolis (Class AAA East).

Atlantic League

LONG ISLAND DUCKS -- Reinstated RHP Brendan Feldmann to the active list. Placed LHP Darin Downs on inactive list.

Frontier league

EQUIPE QUEBEC -- Released RHP Pablo Arvelo.

GATEWAY GRIZZLIES -- Released INF Jason Pineda.

JOIET SLAMMERS -- Agreed to terms with INF Scott Holzwasser.

LAKE ERIE CRUSHERS -- Released LHP Paul Perez.

NEW JERSEY JACKALS -- Agreed to terms with LHP Thomas Spinelli.

SCHAUMBURG BOOMERS -- Released INF Frank Pfister.

SOUTHERN ILLINOIS MINERS -- Agreed to terms with OF Ariel Sandoval.

FOOTBALL

NFL

ARIZONA CARDINALS -- Placed DE J.J. Watt on the active/physically unable to perform (PUP) list. Placed WR Rico Gafford and G Shaq Calhoun on the reserve/covid-19 list.

ATLANTA FALCONS -- Placed DE Dante Fowler on the reserve/covid-19 list.

CAROLINA PANTHERS -- Signed WR Krishawn Hogan.

CHICAGO BEARS -- Placed S Eddie Jackson on the non-football injury list. Placed OL Germain Ifedi on the PUP list. Placed TE Jake Butt on the reserve/retired list.

CINCINNATI BENGALS -- Placed DT Larry Ogunjobi on the PUP list.

INDIANAPOLIS COLTS -- Placed DE Al-Quadin Muhammad and CBs T.J. Carrie and Xavier Rhodes on the reserve/covid-19 list. Signed DT Braden Smith to a contract extension.

MIAMI DOLPHINS -- Signed G Tyler Marz. Placed OL D.J. Fluker, WRs DeVante Parker and Preston Williams and LB Elandon Roberts on the PUP list. Placed T Larnel Coleman on the reserve/covid-19 list.

NEW ENGLAND PATRIOTS -- Claimed QB Jake Dolegala off waivers from Green Bay.

NEW YORK GIANTS -- Removed RB Sandro Platzgummer from the reserve/non-football injury list.

SEATTLE SEAHAWKS -- Placed WR D'Wayne Eskridge and RB Travis Homer on the PUP list. Placed G Pier-Olivier Lestage on the active/non-football injury list.

TENNESSEE TITANS -- Signed DB Briean Boddy-Calhoun. Placed DB Chris Jones on the reserve/covid-19 list.

HOCKEY

NHL

ARIZONA COYOTES -- Acquired a 2024 fourth-round draft choice from San Jose in exchange for F Lane Pederson. Signed Fs Dmitrij Jaskin and Ryan Dzingel and G Carter Hutton to one-year contracts. Signed F Liam Kirk to a three-year contract. Signed F Liam O'Brien to a one-year contract.

DALLAS STARS -- Signed D Ryan Suter to a four-year contract. Signed G Braden Holtby and Ds Andreas Borgman and Alexander Petrovic to one-year contracts. Signed F Luke Glendening to a two-year contract.

NASHVILLE PREDATORS -- Signed F Anthony Richard to a one-year, two-way contract. Signed Fs Michael McCarron and Anthony Ridhard and D Matt Tennyson to two-year, two-way contracts. Signed G David Rittich to a one-year contract. Signed F Mikael Granlund to a four-year contract. Signed F Zachary L'Heureux to a three-year contract. Signed F Matt Luff to a one-year, two-way contract.

NEW JERSEY DEVILS -- Signed G Jonathan Bernier to a two-year contract. Signed D Dougie Hamilton to a seven-year contract.

NEW YORK RANGERS -- Signed D Patrik Nemeth to a three-year contract. Signed D Jarred Tinordi and F Dryden Hunt to two-year contracts. Signed F Gregg McKegg to a one-year contract.

TAMPA BAY LIGHTNING -- Signed F Remi Elie to a one-year, two-way contract.

American Hockey League

SAN DIEGO GULLS -- Named Daniel Jacob and Max Talbot assistant coaches.

COLLEGE

OKLAHOMA CHRISTIAN -- Named Teresa DeBoard athletic director for student-athlete well-being, James Hayes director of club sports and David Scott director for gameday operations.