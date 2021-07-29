Woman dies in Fort Smith crash Tuesday night

FORT SMITH -- A woman was pronounced dead Tuesday night at the scene of a vehicle crash near the intersection of U.S. 71 and Zero Street.

Aric Mitchell, Police Department spokesman, said a woman driving an SUV failed to negotiate a curve leading to Zero Street, after which she struck a pickup head-on about 9:33 p.m. Tuesday. The driver of the pickup, a man, suffered non-life-threatening injuries.

Mitchell said the woman's name can be released after notification of next of kin. This incident is under investigation.