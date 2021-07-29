Sections
Sign in
Today's Paper Latest Coronavirus Tokyo Olympics The Article Core Values iPad Weather Story ideas Archive Puzzles Obits Newsletters
ADVERTISEMENT

Woman dies in Fort Smith crash Tuesday night

by NWA Democrat-Gazette | Today at 1:00 a.m.

FORT SMITH -- A woman was pronounced dead Tuesday night at the scene of a vehicle crash near the intersection of U.S. 71 and Zero Street.

Aric Mitchell, Police Department spokesman, said a woman driving an SUV failed to negotiate a curve leading to Zero Street, after which she struck a pickup head-on about 9:33 p.m. Tuesday. The driver of the pickup, a man, suffered non-life-threatening injuries.

Mitchell said the woman's name can be released after notification of next of kin. This incident is under investigation.

Print Headline: Woman dies in Fort Smith crash Tuesday night

ADVERTISEMENT

Sponsor Content

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT