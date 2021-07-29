Worker returns to offices in doubt

The federal government's abrupt about-face on the need for indoor mask-wearing is clouding prospects for Americans to return to the office in large numbers, raising fears that the ultra-infectious delta variant could threaten the economic recovery.

What just weeks ago seemed like a smooth return to pre-pandemic life suddenly felt shaky Tuesday after the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention's call for vaccinated individuals to resume indoor mask-wearing in high-risk areas.

The agency's reversal of its May 13 decision to relax mask requirements was a reminder that -- 16 months after the pandemic first torpedoed the U.S. economy -- the crisis is not yet vanquished.

Wall Street economists largely brushed off the dollars-and-cents impact of the CDC's recommendation and insisted the economy is likely to steam ahead. But with the delta variant quadrupling coronavirus infections in July, corporate chief executives are growing worried about bringing workers back into crowded offices, a move that many employers have scheduled for September.

While the immediate dangers seem manageable, uncertainty over the future course of an unpredictable pathogen is rattling the executives and unsettling many of their employees.

"I sense a lot more anxiety than a month ago," said one chief executive who spoke this week with several chiefs of large companies and spoke on the condition of anonymity to be candid. "But I'm not sensing panic, and I'm not sensing a change in business plans."

The CDC recommendation for the vaccinated to resume indoor mask-wearing in areas of "high" or "substantial" coronavirus transmission is catalyzing executives' worries that additional steps -- including mandatory vaccinations -- may be needed to ensure a safe return to normal operations.

On Wednesday, Alphabet Inc.'s Google announced that it will require employees to provide proof of immunization when they return to the office in October, one month later than originally planned. The announcement came one day after The Washington Post imposed a similar requirement.

Likewise, some travel and hospitality companies report wobbly demand, even as overall consumer spending overall remained solid in June. Jonathan de Araujo, owner of the Vacationeer, a travel agency that specializes in Disney vacations, said cancellations have picked up in the past week, with more families expressing concern about the delta variant. Bookings, he said, had just begun to rebound after having fallen by 90% in 2020.

"People are rescheduling trips, canceling trips, saying they're concerned about kids that are not vaccinated," said de Araujo in Watertown, Mass. "The majority are still taking a wait-and-see approach, but we can definitely feel things starting to change."

Wedding planners said couples are moving indoor events outside or paring their guest lists, hoping to "get married now, in case we all have to go back underground again," said David Wood, president of the Association of Bridal Consultants.

Wood said his daughter and her fiance, who are getting married in August, recently moved their ceremony outdoors and slashed the guest list by more than half. They are also requiring guests to show proof of vaccination.

"We talked about it and decided we don't want anybody to get sick," Wood said. "We don't want to start any sort of super-spreader event. We did everything we could think of to keep everybody safe."

PATCHWORK OF RULES

The CDC's decision to tailor its mask policy to conditions in individual counties means a patchwork of rules will govern the $21 trillion U.S. economy rather than the sort of uniform national standard companies prefer. Uncertainty about the protocol in each office and factory will increase friction in the economy and could also impede decisive corporate action.

At Equinox, a chain of high-end gyms, for example, mask requirements apply to members in Southern California, but not in Virginia or Texas. Most other locations, including Boston, Chicago and New York, require that only the unvaccinated wear masks, according to the company's website.

On Tuesday, Ford Motor Corp. told employees that it was reinstating mask requirements at a facility in Florida and at its plant in Claycomo, Mo., which manufactures the popular F-150 pickup. Earlier in July, General Motors imposed a similar mandate on workers at its Wentzville, Mo., facility about 200 miles east of Claycomo.

On the CDC's online national risk map, all but six of Missouri's 114 counties are colored red for "high" levels of community transmission, as is the entire state of Florida.

SCHOOL CALENDAR

The CDC also recommended masking for all students, teachers and school staffs for the fall educational calendar, which could complicate back-to-school calculations.

The share of American adults who are fully vaccinated continues to creep higher, and hospitalizations remain lower than during the worst days of the winter coronavirus surge. Some economists take solace from the experience of the United Kingdom, where the delta strain first spread. Case numbers there rose by a factor of 10 starting in early June, but quickly peaked and in recent days have begun declining.

Steven Blitz, chief U.S. economist for TS Lombard, said the delta outbreak could delay some planned office reopenings until later this year or early next. But masking guidance is unlikely to be followed in states with the lowest vaccination percentages.

"I personally think it'll end up being not a big deal," he said. "I'm not sure how much anyone is going to follow it."