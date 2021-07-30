2 fatal De Queen shootings probed

DE QUEEN -- Police here are investigating a potential homicide after the shooting deaths of two people Tuesday.

Officers with the De Queen Police Department were dispatched about 6 p.m. Tuesday to a residence at 299 U.S. 71 on the north side of the city, according to officials.

The call to police said a man had entered the home armed with a gun.

Two bodies were found inside the home when police arrived. Both bodies have been sent to the Arkansas Crime Lab for autopsies.

The deaths are under investigation. Police say they do not believe there is any additional threat to the community.

Police had released no more information as of Wednesday afternoon.