2 people killed on Arkansas highways

by The Arkansas Democrat-Gazette | Today at 3:24 a.m.

A 24-year-old Cabot woman died Thursday morning in a one-vehicle crash on Arkansas 89 in Cabot, according to an Arkansas State Police report.

Stephanie Shannon was driving a 2011 Hyundai west on the highway at around 9:55 a.m. when the vehicle ran off the road and struck a tree, the report said.

Two children, ages 1 and 3, were injured in the crash, according to the report.

Conditions at the time of the crash were clear and dry, the report said.

A McAlester, Okla., woman died Tuesday in a head-on crash on U.S. 71 in Fort Smith, according to another state police report.

Salissa Moon, 39, was driving a 2011 Hyundai north on the highway at "a very high rate of speed" at around 9:33 p.m. at the intersection with Zero Street, crossed over the center line and hit a 2018 Chevrolet head-on, the report said.

Moon was pronounced dead at the scene, and the driver of the Chevrolet, Daniel Canclini, 70, of Fort Smith, was taken to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, the report said.

Conditions at the time of the crash were clear and dry, according to the report. The crash was investigated by the Fort Smith Police Department.

