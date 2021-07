Fort Smith, 1915: The city was still a rough frontier town when Dr. J.H.T. Main erected the Hotel Main at 608 Garrison Ave., in 1883, and it would be the town's finest until the Hotel Goldman opened a few blocks east around 1910. It was advertised as "Heart of Fort Smith" and "Where Everybody Stops." See Saturday's feature for a peek at the hotel lobby.

