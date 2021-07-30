ASC to host '9 to 5 The Musical,' art projects

The Arts & Science Center for Southeast Arkansas will offer "9 To 5 The Musical," a mixed media art project and the Pine Bluff Art League Exhibition among other events in August.

"9 To 5 The Musical"

ASC, located at 701 S. Main St., will present "9 to 5 the Musical" at the Catherine M. Bellamy Theater. Showtimes are 7:30 p.m. Aug. 6, 7, 13, 14, 20, 21; and 2 p.m. Aug. 8, 15, and 22.

Tickets are $20 for ASC members and seniors 65 and older and $25 for nonmembers. To purchase tickets, people can visit asc701.org, call (870) 536-3375, or come in person. Face masks are required for all attendees, according to a news release.

ASC Theater Education Coordinator Lindsey Collins directs the production alongside co-director Joel Anderson. The two also led ASC's productions of "Legally Blonde the Musical" in 2019 and "Sister Act the Musical" in 2018. Other ASC theater veterans include musical director Faron Wilson, choreographer Tana Cook and stage manager Kayla Earnest-Lake. This production is sponsored by Simmons Bank.

The musical is based on the 1980 hit movie. The book is by Patricia Resnick, who also wrote the film. Compositions are by Dolly Parton.

"Set in the late 1970s, this hilarious story of friendship and revenge in the Rolodex era is outrageous, thought-provoking and even a little romantic," according to the release. "Pushed to the boiling point, three female coworkers concoct a plan to get even with the sexist, egotistical, lying, hypocritical bigot they call their boss. In a hilarious turn of events, Violet, Judy and Doralee live out their wildest fantasy -- giving their boss the boot."

"While Hart remains 'otherwise engaged,' the women give their workplace a dream makeover, taking control of the company that had always kept them down," according to the release.

Family Funday: Mixed Media Art Project

The community is invited to join ASC during the Second Saturday Family FunDay from 1-3 p.m. Aug. 14. The event is free.

"Learn simple tips to design a beautiful and unique Jackson Pollock-esque abstract art piece," according to the release.

ASC's Second Saturday Family FunDay program offers monthly hands-on arts and science activities. The event is led by visiting artists, art educators and ASC staff. Family FunDay is sponsored by the Pine Bluff Area Community Foundation, an affiliate of the Arkansas Community Foundation Inc.

2021 Pine Bluff Art League Exhibition

ASC will host the annual Pine Bluff Art League Juried Exhibition beginning Aug. 26 with a free opening reception from 5-7 p.m.

Juror Bryan Massey, chair of the University of Central Arkansas's Department of Art and Design, will select the best of the league members' recent works. At 5:30 p.m. Massey will present awards for Best in Show, first, second and third place prizes, as well as honorable mention.

The exhibition, sponsored by Pine Bluff Sand & Gravel Co., will remain on display through Nov. 27. For information on the league, contact President Claudia Spainhour at (870) 718-1058 or visit facebook.com/groups/PineBluffArtLeague/.

Next Live@5 set in September

The Arts & Science Center won't host its monthly concert Live@5 in August as ASC opens its theater production of "9 To 5 The Musical" on Aug. 6. The next Live@5 event will be from 5-7 p.m. Sept. 3. The concert series, held on the first Friday of every month, is sponsored by M.K. Distributors.

CURRENT EXHIBITIONS

ASC also reminds patrons of exhibitions on display.

• "Arkansas Women to Watch 2021: Paper Routes" -- Through Aug. 14:

This statewide touring exhibition features inventive paper artworks by Kim Brewer, Joli Livaudais, Linda Nguyen Lopez and Suzannah Schreckhise. "Paper Routes" is the sixth installment in the National Museum of Women in the Arts' "Women to Watch" series. This exhibition is sponsored by Simmons Bank and the Arkansas Committee of the National Museum of Women in the Arts.

• "1995-2021: A Retrospective of Jerry Colburn" -- Through Aug. 28:

This multimedia and immersive retrospective of North Little Rock artist Jerry Colburn's work features his inkblots, collages and music. This exhibition is sponsored by June and Edmond Freeman.

• "2021 Irene Rosenzweig Biennial Juried Exhibition" -- Through Oct. 16:

The Irene Rosenzweig Biennial Juried Exhibition showcases two-dimensional and three-dimensional artists from Arkansas and surrounding states. The show is an opportunity for established and up-and-coming artists to gain recognition and earn prizes, and for ASC to grow its Permanent Collection.

The 2021 show features 37 artworks, chosen by juror Deidre Argyle, assistant professor of sculpture at Missouri State University in Springfield. The exhibition is supported in part by the Irene Rosenzweig Endowment Fund, the Arkansas Arts Council and National Endowment for the Arts.

