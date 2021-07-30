OPINION | BRENETTE WILDER: Battle-ready words

When facing pitfalls in life, sometimes you need a collection of battle-ready words specific to the task at hand. Using battle-ready words have the potential to pull down strongholds that limit or restrict your success.

Battle-ready words are a form of self-talk to change your thought process from negative to positive. They speak life and healing instead of death and doubt. They focus your attention from what’s impossible to what’s possible.

And, if you want to know where to find free battle-ready words check out 2 Timothy 3:16-17. Paul points us to a biblical resource full of empowerment. There’s nothing like it.

It reads, “All Scripture is inspired by God and beneficial for teaching, for rebuke, for correction, for training in righteousness; so that the man or woman of God may be fully capable, equipped for every good work.”

Reciting God’s word creates the right atmosphere. It sets an intimate ambiance of trust between you and God. The setting may be passionate or unemotional. It doesn’t matter. Sincerity of heart is what really matters.

Start by creating your own list of battle scriptures. It’s a successful tactic for rolling back the old and inviting the new. It puts the enemy on notice that your faith is in God. On your own, you may fail, but with God nothing is impossible.

BATTLE-READY INSPIRATIONS

With God’s help we shall do mighty things, for he will trample down our foes; Psalms 60:12.

Don’t fail me, Lord, for I am trusting you; Psalms 25:2.

Is anything too hard for God? Genesis 18:14.

At the same time, it’s OK to be encouraged by words of wisdom and phrases that uplift. That’s why after hearing the rally call of the first World War II African-American pilots in a movie called Red Tails, I couldn’t resist adding it to my list of favorite phrases.

I don’t know for sure if the quote is true, but it echoed as battle-ready words to me. The phrase was used prior to the airmen’s fighting mission. It says, “To the last plane, to the last bullet, to the last minute, to the last man, we fight! We fight! We fight!”

These men traveled a long way for the privilege of serving as American pilots. It was not only a World War to be won against Nazi Germany, it was also a fight for greater equality in America. Black airmen were viewed inferior, flew inferior planes, and were given hand-me-down equipment. However, none of it lessened their desire to serve.

I can’t imagine the wartime tensions exerted on their abilities to perform. They were trained to be the best. They could dazzle you with their ability to fly in unison. But still they needed more to drown fear’s whispers.

Banding together using phrases that uplift was the final flying skill that made them battle-ready.

“To the last plane, to the last bullet, to the last minute, to the last man, we fight! We fight! We fight!”

Although their words don’t directly mention God, don’t miss the presence of God in their trust. God’s presence in any situation can carry your petitions straight to the throne of God.

Maybe that’s why in their 15,000 missions as bomber escorts they received a near perfect record as reported in 2007.

So, by all means, practice self-talk that invokes God’s involvement, but more importantly use God’s words. It is full of living power.

“For the word of God is alive and active. Sharper than any double-edged sword, it penetrates even to dividing soul and spirit, joints and marrow; it judges the thoughts and attitudes of the heart,” Hebrews 4:12.

Brenette Wilder of Lee’s Summit, Mo., (formerly of Altheimer, Ark.), is president of Kansas City Teen Summit. Her blog is available at wordstoinspire105953116.wordpress.com.

