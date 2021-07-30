Booster Club sponsors first Moms 101 football camp

GRAVETTE -- The Gravette Athletic Booster Club sponsored a Mom's Football 101 camp Saturday at Lion Fieldhouse.

The event, suggested by a Booster Club member who had participated in a similar event at another school, was well attended with 31 mothers of Gravette Lion football players signing up and participating. Proceeds from the camp will be used for scholarships, which the club awards annually to Gravette High School graduates.

The camp, which was open to mothers of all three teams -- youth football, junior high and senior high Lions -- was designed to teach the players' mothers all they needed to know about the game of football. Sessions covered the basics of the game, players' equipment, game day essentials, defensive and offensive positions and plays, special teams plays, strength and conditioning, and officiating -- including rules, calls, scoring, penalties and signals for the various penalties.

The event began at 9 a.m. with a welcome from Chuck Mayo, president of the Gravette Athletic Booster Club. Head coach Kelby Bohannon, defensive coach Sheldon McKenzie and offensive coach Kevin Cole all gave instructions, alternating sessions of classroom instruction inside the fieldhouse with outdoor activities on the practice field. Some of the players assisted by giving demonstrations.

Outdoor activities included running the hoop and a snap, throw and sprint competition, both timed events, and an extra point kicking attempt. Inside the fieldhouse, moms competed to see who could make the highest vertical jump and joined with their sons in answering questions in a Kahoot competition.

Prizes were given at the conclusion of the camp and each football player presented his mother with a flower provided by Yarrow Florists of Gravette. A Booster Club photographer snapped souvenir photos of each mother and son team and then all gathered for a group photo.

Prize winners were Brandi Brown, hoop run; Dana Arnold, passing drill; Jennifer Ellis, extra point attempt; Misty Flynt, vertical jump; and Kim McDougal, Kahoot competition.

When the event concluded at noon, Booster Club members treated camp participants to a lunch of hamburgers, chips, cookies and bottled water.

The Gravette Athletic Booster Club is made up of two separate groups. Officers in the for-profit Lion Pride Athletic Booster Club, in addition to Mayo, are Heather Bedwell, vice-president; Kristin Keith, secretary; and Joanna Coffelt, treasurer. Officers in the nonprofit arm of the Booster Club are Megan Mayo, president and wife of Chuck Mayo; Melinda Murphy, vice-president; and Diane Solberg, treasurer.

Westside Eagle Observer/SUSAN HOLLAND Kelby Bohannon, head coach of the Gravette Lion football team, explains rules for the PAT kicking contest at the Mom’s Football 101 camp Saturday, July 24, at Lion Fieldhouse. Each mother/son team was allowed two point after attempts. Some moms and sons made both attempts and some split with their teammate.

Westside Eagle Observer/SUSAN HOLLAND Kelby Bohannon, head coach of the Gravette Lion football team, talks to football players and their mothers about officiating, rules, common calls and penalties during the Mom’s Football 101 camp Saturday, July 24. Sheldon McKenzie, defensive coach of the Lions, stands to the right ready to demonstrate signals for the various football penalties.