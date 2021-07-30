Marriage Licenses

Adam Smith, 27, and Suzette Perillioux, 28, both of Little Rock.

Tyler Sartell, 27, and Erin O'Bryan, 23, both of North Little Rock.

Dylan Alland, 27, and Jessica Pulliam, 27, both of Jacksonville.

Matthew Jones, 52, and Courtney Kajevski, 46, both of Little Rock.

Curtis Pettis, 49, and Erica Green, 48, both of North Little Rock.

Divorces

FILED

21-2419 Javonne Jordan v. Darryl Jordan.

21-2425 Bryan Lundquist v. Catina Lundquist.

21-2430 Haley Jones v. Alexis Jackson.

GRANTED

18-2362 Laura Kent v. Michael Kent.

19-178 Jacqueline Croff v. Maro Croff.

20-1106 Dylan Alland v. Renee Alland.

21-161 Stacey Molden v. Dana Molden, Jr.

21-620 Heather Garcia v. Demetrio Garcia.

21-1507 Shannon Mashburn v. Eric Mann.

21-1738 Katie Daughtry v. Steven Daughtry