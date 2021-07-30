Fayetteville School Board expresses support for change in mask law

FAYETTEVILLE -- The School Board on Thursday called for state lawmakers to grant it the ability to require once again that students and employees wear masks at school.

The board, by a 7-0 vote, approved a resolution expressing its opposition to a new state law that bars schools from imposing a mask requirement.

The resolution states that if not for Act 1002, the School District would "immediately reinstate a policy requiring masks" for employees and students in all K-12 schools. Board members clarified if the law is changed to restore local control over the issue, the board still would have to meet again to approve restoring its mask policy.

The board's decision came hours after Gov. Asa Hutchinson said he would call a special session to reconsider Act 1002. The resolution supports that move.

"The members of the Arkansas General Assembly are requested to immediately reconvene the legislature in order to suspend, amend or repeal Act 1002 to provide school districts the local control and ability to implement mask requirements as each locally elected school board deems necessary," the resolution states.

The Little Rock School Board approved a similar resolution Monday.

Arkansas saw its count of covid-19 cases rise by 2,843 on Thursday, the largest one-day new case total since January. Benton and Washington county hospitals reported a total of 130 patients in their covid-19 units Thursday, a 442% increase from the 24 reported on June 24, according to Martine Pollard, a spokeswoman for Mercy Hospital who released a joint statement from the largest health care providers in the region.

John L Colbert, superintendent of the Fayetteville School District, told the board at its meeting Thursday district officials had discussed the best ways to keep children safe once the new school year begins Aug. 16.

Colbert said the district was able to keep its schools open last year because it followed "rules that were proven, researched and recommended" by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. One of those recommendations was a mask requirement.

"It was successful. It made a difference," Colbert said. "We would like to recommend that we use all of those similar things that we did last year that made a difference that allowed us to continue to keep the doors open. We would like to recommend that every person -- staff members, students, support staff -- wear a mask when they're inside the building."

After a year of having the mask mandate in place, the board voted unanimously May 27 to make wearing masks or face coverings optional for students and staff.

Board members heard from several district patrons who used time allotted for public comment Thursday to weigh in on the issue.

Jody Harris said two of her four children suffered the past school year with loneliness and anxiety, partly because of the challenge of trying to make friends while everyone was wearing a mask.

"I care about all aspects of the health and well-being of Fayetteville public school students," Harris said. "Just as the district gave us choices about whether or not to do virtual academy or in-person school, please have the same respect for us to make the choice to mask or not mask our students as we send them back."

Others spoke strongly about the need for mandatory masks.

Amber Jackson said she has two children -- ages 11 and 14 -- in district schools. She said her 14-year-old is fully vaccinated, but her 11-year-old is not, given vaccines are available only to those 12 and older.

Masks are "one of the most effective available tools to mitigate the spread of covid-19," Jackson said.

Colbert, speaking after the meeting, acknowledged he's received plenty of emails on the mask matter.

"The majority of people are saying, please make sure that wearing a mask is mandated, to protect everyone," he said.

He said 94% of district employees are vaccinated against covid-19.

The district hosted a vaccine clinic at Fayetteville High School on July 23, where 67 students were vaccinated. The district will host additional vaccine clinics at the high school on Aug. 13 and Sept. 8, Colbert said.