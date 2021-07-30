FYI: 'Goonies' tonight at Crystal Bridges

Today

Virtual Gallery Tour -- 3 in 30, 11:30 a.m., Crystal Bridges Museum via Zoom. Free. 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.

Drop-In Tour -- Sculpture, 1 p.m., Main Lobby at Crystal Bridges Museum. Free. 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.

Art By The Glass -- Shadow Box Assemblages with Laurie Foster, 6:30-8:30 p.m., Durand/Estes Rooms at Crystal Bridges Museum. $30. 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.

"Our Town" -- Thornton Wilder's Pulitzer Prize-winning classic, 8 p.m., Arkansas Public Theatre in downtown Rogers. Tickets start at $10. 631-8988 or arkansaspublictheatre.org.

Summer of Spielberg Outdoor Film Series -- "The Goonies," 8:15 p.m., Frank Lloyd Wright House Lawn at Crystal Bridges Museum. Free; artmaking starts at 7:30 p.m. Register at 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.

__

Saturday

Mostly Fiction Used Book Sale -- Hosted by Friends of the Library, 10 a.m.-5 p.m., Fort Smith Main Library. 50 cents to $1 for books. fortsmithlibrary.org.

Drop-In Tour -- Big Picture: Art, Architecture & Nature, 11:30 a.m., Main Lobby at Crystal Bridges Museum. Free. 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.

Special Exhibition Tour -- "Crystal Bridges at 10," 1 p.m., Lower Lobby at Crystal Bridges Museum. Free. 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.

Drop-In Artmaking -- 1-4 p.m., Durand/Estes Rooms at Crystal Bridges Museum. Free. 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.

"Inherit the Wind" -- The fictionalized story of the Scopes "Monkey" Trial, 8 p.m., Arkansas Public Theatre in downtown Rogers. Tickets start at $10. 631-8988 or arkansaspublictheatre.org.

__

Sunday

Drop-In Tour -- Collection Highlights, 11:30 a.m., Main Lobby at Crystal Bridges Museum. Free. 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.

Drop-In Tour -- Architecture, 1 p.m., Main Lobby at Crystal Bridges Museum. Free. 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.

Drop-In Artmaking -- 1-4 p.m., Durand/Estes Rooms at Crystal Bridges Museum. Free. 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.

"Our Town" -- Thornton Wilder's Pulitzer Prize-winning classic, 2 p.m., Arkansas Public Theatre in downtown Rogers. Tickets start at $10. 631-8988 or arkansaspublictheatre.org.

-- Becca Martin-Brown

bmartin@nwadg.com