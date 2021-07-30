Happy birthday (July 30): A gorgeous harmonizing of disparate elements takes place as you answer the solar return invitation to less thinking, more feeling. You'll fall into a more natural rhythm in regard to work and health.

ARIES (March 21-April 19): As the warrior of the zodiac, you observe the rules of battle, aware of the advance and the retreat. What matters is honor in both scenarios — to be brave and never to desert the others.

TAURUS (April 20-May 20): Falling in love with a person is different from falling in love with the way you feel when you're around that person. The distinction will be worth noting. Healthy relationships are thoroughly considered.

GEMINI (May 21-June 21): You'll disagree, but you won't disrespect. For this reason, you're just the person who can help everyone work together for a common aim. Good leaders unify the group.

CANCER (June 22-July 22): When the apple cart of expectation overturns, it's a surprise, but it doesn't have to be an upset or an obstacle. This is a chance to question and update your premise to match reality.

LEO (July 23-Aug. 22): Even though you love to learn, you'd rather figure things out yourself than listen to someone serve up what they think you ought to know. Others share your preference. Instead of preaching, you'll offer an opportunity for discovery.

VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22): It's like you're on a hike, striving to get up to the elevation that will allow you a better view of the situation. The miles you travel will help you get the past into proper perspective and glimpse the future, too.

LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23): If you wouldn't say something in front of the smartest person you know, don't say it. Also, consider whether you're hanging out in the right places. Your company should elevate you.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 21): Which has a higher value, appropriateness or humor? Honesty or creativity? Which is more useful to cultivate, abundance or safety? There are no right answers. You'll notice your value system changing.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21): You've told your story many times and in different ways, smartly catering to the themes on the table. What you add to today's themes will really help the others, especially if you keep your contribution brief.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19): People from other backgrounds may have vastly different notions of what's appropriate. Most will be able to adjust to the expectations of the moment, as long as those are clearly communicated in a way they can understand.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18): The successful timing of the day can be summed up in one word: early. It will pay to get a jump on everything from traffic to investments to the day itself, arriving on the scene before the others.

PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20): There's no question you've been gifted with talent. But what is more valuable is your other gift — the difficulty you were handed. Overcoming this has made you capable and ready to turn today's opportunity into gold.

MARS ADDRESSES EMOTIONAL LABOR

Mars leaving the sign of the heart to explore Virgo, the sign of work, speaks to the burden of emotional labor. There’s a gap between our inner feelings and what we must outwardly project to fulfill the protocol of the moment. Emotional labor is the effort it takes to bridge the gap. The endeavor can be every bit as energy-intensive as physical work.

WEEKEND LOVE FORECAST

ARIES: Activities you normally wouldn’t find that interesting are suddenly made riveting because of the company involved.

Activities you normally wouldn’t find that interesting are suddenly made riveting because of the company involved. TAURUS: Don’t settle for a tiresome scene. New places offer bright social options.

Don’t settle for a tiresome scene. New places offer bright social options. GEMINI: When you feel loving and supportive, your words will show it.

When you feel loving and supportive, your words will show it. CANCER: As you ask for what you need and advocate for the needs of others, you display a very attractive generosity of spirit.

As you ask for what you need and advocate for the needs of others, you display a very attractive generosity of spirit. LEO: Don’t fill in the blanks for people. Let them bring their imagination to who you are, and with that, they will bring their attraction.

Don’t fill in the blanks for people. Let them bring their imagination to who you are, and with that, they will bring their attraction. VIRGO: Get out, even if you don’t feel like being social. You’ll enjoy your solitude more after a nice long stretch of togetherness.

Get out, even if you don’t feel like being social. You’ll enjoy your solitude more after a nice long stretch of togetherness. LIBRA: You can’t plan a good conversation. It will spontaneously come together for you, and sparks will fly!

You can’t plan a good conversation. It will spontaneously come together for you, and sparks will fly! SCORPIO: It may seem counterintuitive, but distance and difference are secret ingredients for an inspired recipe of romance.

It may seem counterintuitive, but distance and difference are secret ingredients for an inspired recipe of romance. SAGITTARIUS: Knowing it’s a key window to character, you’ll take note of how people regard their exes.

Knowing it’s a key window to character, you’ll take note of how people regard their exes. CAPRICORN: Go where the food is good and the people will be good, too.

Go where the food is good and the people will be good, too. AQUARIUS: People sense that you’re here to make friends, and the kind-hearted will meet you in this purpose.

People sense that you’re here to make friends, and the kind-hearted will meet you in this purpose. PISCES: You feel a little tied to a place, but don’t worry; you can still connect with the ones you want to know, right from where you are!

COUPLE OF THE WEEKEND

The Leo sun and the Taurus moon supersize the cosmic heart of the weekend, infusing the atmosphere with a sense of grandiosity. No twosome feeds more from the energy than Leo and Taurus. As the sign of exaggeration, Leo turns their love story into an artful, entertaining tale. Taurus, being the sign of luxury, will tilt the weekend toward unforgettably decadent plans.