I-40 bridge at Memphis to reopen Saturday night

The eastbound lanes of the Hernando de Soto bridge over the Mississippi River are scheduled to reopen Saturday night.

"The contractor is ahead of schedule and the eastbound lanes will now reopen tomorrow night!" the Tennessee Department of Transportation said in an update Friday afternoon.

The previous schedule had the eastbound lanes reopening early Monday morning.

Now, the plan is to reopen all three eastbound lanes of Interstate 40 over the bridge at 10 p.m. Saturday, according to the update.

All westbound lanes are currently scheduled to reopen on Friday, Aug. 6, but that could change, Nichole Lawrence, a spokeswoman for the agency wrote in the update.

"It is possible the westbound lanes could reopen before Friday," she wrote. "We will keep you posted on the exact day and time. Please note this schedule is barring any complications."

The bridge between Memphis and West Memphis has been closed since a crack was found in a steel beam on May 11.

Traffic crossing the river has been rerouted to the Memphis-Arkansas Bridge, three miles to the south, on Interstate 55 while the Hernando de Soto Bridge was being repaired.

Kiewit Corp. of Omaha, Neb., is the contractor doing the bridge repair.