• Fred Crifasi, a judge in Baton Rouge who has said Louisiana is "in a serious predicament" as coronavirus infections continue to spike, said he will allow some probationers to reduce their community service requirement by getting vaccinated.

• Sheamus, a WWE star whose real name is Stephen Farrelly, is offering ringside seats and "many beers" to anyone who returns a prop cross necklace that was stolen on May 22 from a University of South Florida arena in Tampa.

• Caleb Ganzer, 35, a celebrity sommelier at a New York City restaurant, was charged with two felony arson counts and several other offenses tied to three fires outside other restaurants, including two that damaged outdoor dining spaces in Manhattan.

• Lindt & Spruengli, the Swiss chocolatier, won a trademark fight with a German competitor, Heilemann, after Germany's highest court ruled that the golden shade of the foil wrap on Lindt & Spruengli's Gold Bunny, a popular chocolate Easter bunny, was protected and ordered a lower court to rule whether it had been infringed upon.

• Jeff Wolf, the sheriff of La Crosse County, Wis., said that two people face homicide charges after being arrested for what he called a "targeted act" in a dispute over $600 that led to the fatal shooting of three men whose bodies were found in a quarry.

• David Davis, sheriff of Bibb County, Ga., said a downtown Macon bar has been barred from serving alcohol for 90 days after a fight inside the bar spilled onto the street and resulted in a shooting that left two people dead and two others wounded.

• Jarvis Madison, 62, of New Albany, Ind., who pleaded guilty to stalking his estranged wife in Florida, fatally shooting her and burying her body in Tennessee, was sentenced to life in federal prison, authorities said.

• Bill Franklin, sheriff of Elmore County, Ga., said a deputy on a domestic violence call shot and killed a man who was acting erratically and approached officers with an 18-inch machete that he refused to drop.

• Chris Albury, a British auctioneer, said that, while in good condition, "We advise against eating it," to describe an iced slice of one of Prince Charles and Princess Diana's official wedding cakes originally given to a courtier that is up for auction 40 years after the nuptials.