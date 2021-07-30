Isbell LR-concert date moved again

Jason Isbell & the 400 Unit is coming to Little Rock, but the date has changed once more after first being rescheduled in 2020 because of the covid-19 pandemic.

The concert, with Lucinda Williams opening, is now scheduled for Aug. 14 in First Security Amphitheater at 400 President Clinton Ave., on Little Rock's downtown riverfront. A story in Thursday's edition listed the concert day as Wednesday, but after the story was published a new date was released.

Tickets are $45 for lawn seating and $125 for reserved seating, and are available through Ticketmaster. Tickets already bought for the rescheduled show will be honored.