LIVE! in NWA: Dyaln Earl at Crystal Bridges

Local post-country/Western musician Dylan Earl performs with guest Jonathan Terrell at 7 p.m. Saturday as part of the Forest Concert Series at Crystal Bridges, 600 Museum Way in Bentonville. $12 ($10/members). 418-5700, crystalbridges.org.

ELSEWHERE

• A Summer DJ Showcase, featuring Houston's Rebel Crew, will be hosted from 5 to 11 p.m. today at Prairie Street Live, 509 W. Prairie St. in Fayetteville. $10. 236-2404; prairiestreetlive.com.

• Uncrowned Kings ($8) perform at 6 p.m. for Happy Hour today; Ben Del Shreve ($12-$15) will perform at 9 p.m. today; and the 16th annual Jerry Garcia Birthday Bash ($10) will take place at 8:30 p.m. Saturday with Crazy Neighbor and Isayah's Allstars at George's Majestic Lounge, 519 W. Dickson St. in Fayetteville. 527-6618; georgesmajesticlounge.com.

• Vince Turner performs at 6 p.m. today; and Jenna Melnicki performs at 6 p.m. Saturday at Sassafras Vineyard Winery, 6461 E. Guy Terry Road in Springdale. Free. 419-4999. digjazz.com.

• Stand-up comedian Killer Beaz ($18) will perform at 7 p.m. today and at 6 & 8:30 p.m. Saturday at The Grove Comedy Club, 808 S. Bloomington St. in Lowell. 347-4966; thegrovecomedy.com.

• The Fayetteville Jazz Collective will perform at 8 p.m. today; and Sweet Crude will perform at 8 p.m. Saturday at Butterfield Stage, 101 E. Cherry St., Railyard Park in Rogers. railyardlive.com. Free/ tables $20-$25.

• Ponder the Albatross performs at 9 p.m. today; Ella Running Rabbit performs at 2 p.m. Saturday; and 1oz. Jig performs at 9 p.m. Saturday at Chelsea's, 10 Mountain St. in Eureka Springs. 253-6723; chelseascafeeureka.com.

Send info about your upcoming concerts and events to Jocelyn at jmurphy@nwadg.com.