LR woman charged in assault at store

Little Rock Police arrested a woman on a warrant Wednesday in connection with the assault of a grocery store employee earlier this week, according to an arrest report.

On Sunday, an 80-year-old Sam's Club employee was shoved and collapsed to the floor, the report said. He later required hip surgery, it said.

Investigators arrested Shanika Bailey, 21, on two warrants at the 12th Street Substation, according to the report.

Bailey was taken to the Pulaski County jail where she is being held in lieu of $10,000 bond and is charged with felony battery and misdemeanor failure to appear.

Store clerk struck; homeless man held

A homeless man was arrested in Little Rock after a store employee was hit Wednesday morning, according to an arrest report.

While checking out at an unspecified Dollar General, Brandon Strickland, 30, was accused by the clerk of stealing a charger that he found out he was unable to pay for, the report said.

Strickland then punched the clerk and she was taken to the hospital with face and neck injuries, according to the report.

Little Rock Police found Strickland on 1204 South Park St. at 10 a.m., and he was arrested and taken to the Pulaski County jail.

Strickland is charged with felony battery and held in lieu of $10,000 bond.