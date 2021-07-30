Motor sports schedules

Schedules

NOTE All race winners listed in parentheses

NASCAR Cup Series

Feb. 9 Busch Clash at DAYTONA (Kyle Busch)

Feb. 11 x-Bluegreen Vacations Duel 1 at DAYTONA (Aric Almirola)

Feb. 11 x-Bluegreen Vacations Duel 2 at DAYTONA (Austin Dillon)

Feb. 14 DAYTONA 500 (Michael McDowell)

Feb. 21 O'Reilly Auto Parts 253 At DAYTONA (Christopher Bell)

Feb. 28 Dixie Vodka 400 (William Byron)

March 7 Pennzoil 400 presented by Jiffy Lube (Kyle Larson)

March 14 Instacart 500 (Martin Truex Jr)

March 21 Folds of Honor QuikTrip 500 (Ryan Blaney)

March 29 Food City Dirt Race (Joey Logano)

April 10 Blue-Emu Maximum Pain Relief 500 (Martin Truex Jr)

April 18 TOYOTA OWNERS 400 (Alex Bowman)

April 25 GEICO 500 (Brad Keselowski)

May 2 Buschy McBusch Race 400 (Kyle Busch)

May 9 Goodyear 400 (Martin Truex Jr)

May 16 Drydene 400 (Alex Bowman)

May 23 EchoPark Texas Grand Prix (Chase Elliott)

May 30 Coca-Cola 600 (Kyle Larson)

June 6 Toyota / Save Mart 350 (Kyle Larson)

June 13 x-NASCAR All-Star Open (Aric Almirola)

June 13 NASCAR All-Star Race (Kyle Larson)

June 20 Ally 400 (Kyle Larson)

June 26 Pocono Organics CBD 325 (Alex Bowman)

June 27 Explore the Pocono Mountains 350 (Kyle Busch)

July 4 Jockey Made in America 250 Presented by Kwik Trip (Chase Elliott)

July 11 Quaker State 400 presented by Walmart (Kurt Busch)

July 18 Foxwoods Resort Casino 301 (Aric Almirola)

Aug. 8 Go Bowling at the Glen, Watkins Glen, N.Y.

Aug. 15 Verizon 200 at the Brickyard, Speedway, Ind.

Aug. 22 FireKeepers Casino 400, Brooklyn, Mich.

Aug. 28 Coke Zero Sugar 400, Daytona Beach, Fla.

Sept. 5 Cook Out Southern 500, Darlington, S.C.

Sept. 11 Federated Auto Parts 400, Richmond, Va.

Sept. 18 Bass Pro Shops Night Race, Bristol, Tenn.

Sept. 26 South Point 400, Las Vegas

Oct. 3 YellaWood 500, Talladega, Ala.

Oct. 10 Bank of America ROVAL 400, Concord, N.C.

Oct. 17 Autotrader EchoPark Automotive 500, Fort Worth

Oct. 24 Hollywood Casino 400, Kansas City, Kan.

Oct. 31 Xfinity 500, Ridgeway, Va.

Nov. 7 NASCAR Cup Series Championship, Avondale, Ariz.

x-non-points race

NASCAR Xfinity

Feb. 13 Beef. It's What's For Dinner. 300 (Austin Cindric)

Feb. 20 Super Start Batteries 188 At DAYTONA Presented by O'Reilly (Ty Gibbs)

Feb. 27 Contender Boats 250 (Myatt Snider)

March 6 Alsco Uniforms 300 (AJ Allmendinger)

March 13 Call 811 Before You Dig 200 presented by Arizona 811 (Austin Cindric)

March 20 EchoPark 250 (Justin Allgaier)

April 9 Cook Out 250 (Josh Berry)

April 24 Ag-Pro 300 (Jeb Burton)

May 8 Steakhouse Elite 200 (Justin Allgaier)

May 15 Drydene 200 (Austin Cindric)

May 22 Pit Boss 250 (Kyle Busch)

May 29 Alsco Uniforms 300 (Ty Gibbs)

June 5 B&L Transport 170 at Mid-Ohio (AJ Allmendinger)

June 12 Alsco Uniforms 250 Powered by Cheddar's Scratch Kitchen (Kyle Busch)

June 19 Tennessee Lottery 250 (Kyle Busch)

June 27 Pocono Green 225 Recycled by J.P. Mascaro & Sons (Austin Cindric)

July 3 Henry 180 (Kyle Busch)

July 10 Credit Karma Money 250 (Kyle Busch)

July 17 Ambetter Get Vaccinated 200 (Christopher Bell)

Aug. 7 NASCAR Xfinity Series at Watkins Glen, Watkins Glen, N.Y.

Aug. 14 NASCAR Xfinity Series Race at Indianapolis Road Course, Speedway, Ind.

Aug. 21 New Holland 250, Brooklyn, Mich.

Aug. 27 Wawa 250, Daytona Beach, Fla.

Sept. 4 Sport Clips Haircuts VFW Help A Hero 200, Darlington, S.C.

Sept. 11 Go Bowling 250, Richmond, Va.

Sept. 17 Food City 300, Bristol, Tenn.

Sept. 25 Alsco Uniforms 302, Las Vegas

Oct. 2 NASCAR Xfinity Series Race at Talladega, Talladega, Ala.

Oct. 9 Drive for the Cure 250 presented by Blue Cross Blue Shield of North Carolina, Concord, N.C.

Oct. 16 Andy's Frozen Custard 335, Fort Worth

Oct. 23 Kansas Lottery 300, Kansas City, Kan.

Oct. 30 Dead On Tools 250, Ridgeway, Va.

Nov. 6 NASCAR Xfinity Series Race at Phoenix, Avondale, Ariz.

NASCAR Gander Outdoors Trucks

Feb. 12 NextEra Energy 250 (Ben Rhodes)

Feb. 19 BrakeBest Brake Pads 159 At DAYTONA Presented by O'Reilly (Ben Rhodes)

March 5 Bucked Up 200 (John H. Nemechek)

March 20 Fr8Auctions 200 (Kyle Busch)

March 29 Pinty's Truck Race on Dirt (Martin Truex Jr)

April 17 ToyotaCare 250 (John H. Nemechek)

May 1 Wise Power 200 (Kyle Busch)

May 7 LiftKits4Less.com 200 (Sheldon Creed)

May 22 Toyota Tundra 225 (Todd Gilliland)

May 28 North Carolina Education Lottery 200 (John H. Nemechek)

June 12 SpeedyCash.com 220 (John H. Nemechek)

June 18 Rackley Roofing 200 (Ryan Preece)

June 26 CRC Brakleen 150 (John H. Nemechek)

July 9 Corn Belt 150 Presented by Premier Chevy Dealers (Austin Hill)

Aug. 7 United Rentals 176, Watkins Glen, N.Y.

Aug. 20 WWT Raceway 200 presented by CK Power, Madison, Ill.

Sept. 5 Chevrolet Silverado 250, Bowmanville, Ontario

Sept. 5 NASCAR Camping World Trucks Series Race at Darlington, Darlington, S.C.

Sept. 16 UNOH 200 presented by Ohio Logistics, Bristol, Tenn.

Sept. 24 NASCAR Camping World Truck Series Race at Las Vegas, Las Vegas

Oct. 2 NASCAR Camping World Truck Series Race at Talladega, Talladega, Ala.

Oct. 30 United Rentals 200, Ridgeway, Va.

Nov. 5 Lucas Oil 150, Avondale, Ariz.

IndyCar

April 18 Honda Indy Grand Prix of Alabama (Alex Palou)

April 25 Firestone Grand Prix of St. Petersburg (Colton Herta)

May 1 Genesys 300 (Scott Dixon)

May 2 XPEL 375 (Pato O'Ward)

May 15 GMR Grand Prix (Rinus Veekay)

May 30 Indianapolis 500 (Helio Castroneves)

June 12 Chevrolet Detroit Grand Prix 1 (Marcus Ericsson)

June 13 Chevrolet Detroit Grand Prix 2 (Pato O'Ward)

June 20 REV Group Grand Prix at Road America (Alex Palou)

July 4 Honda Indy 200 at Mid-Ohio (Josef Newgarden)

Aug. 8 Big Machine Music City Grand Prix, Nashville, Tenn.

Aug. 14 Big Machine Spiked Coolers Grand Prix, Indianapolis.

Aug. 21 Bommarito Automotive Group 500, Madison, Ill.

Sept. 12 Grand Prix of Portland, Portland, Ore.

Sept. 19 Firestone Grand Prix of Monterey, Monterey, Calif.

Sept. 26 Acura Grand Prix of Long Beach, Long Beach, Calif.

Formula One

March 28 Bahrain Grand Prix (Lewis Hamilton)

April 18 Imola Grand Prix (Max Verstappen)

May 2 Portuguese Grand Prix (Lewis Hamilton)

May 9 Spanish Grand Prix (Lewis Hamilton)

May 23 Monaco Grand Prix (Max Verstappen)

June 6 Azerbaijan Grand Prix (Sergio Perez)

June 20 French Grand Prix (Max Verstappen)

June 27 Styrian Grand Prix 2021 (Max Verstappen)

July 4 Austrian Grand Prix (Max Verstappen)

July 18 British Grand Prix 2021 (Lewis Hamilton)

Aug. 1 Hungarian Grand Prix, Budapest.

Aug. 29 Belgian Grand Prix, Spa-Francorchamps.

Sept. 5 Dutch Grand Prix, Zandvoort, Netherlands.

Sept. 12 Gran Premio DItalia 2021, Monza.

Sept. 26 Russian Grand Prix, Sochi.

Oct. 3 Turkish Grand Prix 2021, Istanbul.

Oct. 10 Japanese Grand Prix, Suzuka.

Oct. 24 US Grand Prix, Austin, Texas.

Oct. 31 Mexican Grand Prix, Mexico City.

Nov. 7 Brazilian Grand Prix, Sao Paulo.

Dec. 5 Saudi Arabian Grand Prix, Jiddah, Saudi Arabia.

Dec. 12 Abu Dhabi Grand Prix, Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates.