NBA Draft selections

FIRST ROUND

Detroit, Cade Cunningham, g, Oklahoma State. Houston, Jalen Green, g, NBA G League Ignite. Cleveland, Evan Mobley, c, USC. Toronto, Scottie Barnes, f, Florida State. Orlando, Jalen Suggs, g, Gonzaga. Oklahoma City, Josh Giddey, g, Adelaide (Australia). Golden State (from Minnesota), Johnathan Kuminga, f, NBA G League Ignite. Orlando (from Chicago), Franz Wagner, g/f, Michigan. Sacramento, Davion Mitchell, g, Baylor. New Orleans, Ziaire Williams, f, Stanford. Charlotte, James Bouknight, g, UConn. San Antonio, Joshua Primo, g, Alabama. Indiana, Chris Duarte, g, Oregon. Golden State, Moses Moody, g, Arkansas. Washington, Corey Kispert, f, Gonzaga. Oklahoma City (from Boston), Alperen Sengun, c, Besiktas (Turkey). Memphis, Trey Murphy, g, Virginia. Oklahoma City (from Miami), Tre Mann, g, Florida. New York, Kai Jones, f, Texas. Atlanta, Jalen Johnson, g/f, Duke. New York (from Dallas), Keon Johnson, g, Tennessee. LA Lakers, Isaiah Jackson, f, Kentucky. Houston (from Portland), Usman Garuba, f, Real Madrid (Spain). Houston (from Milwaukee), Josh Christopher, g, Arizona State. LA Clippers, Quentin Grimes, g, Houston. Denver, Nah’Shon Hyland, g, VCU. Brooklyn, Cameron Thomas, g, LSU. Philadelphia, Jaden Springer, g, Tennessee. Phoenix, Day’Ron Sharpe, c, North Carolina. Utah, Santi Aldama, g, Loyola (Md.).

SECOND ROUND

31.Milwaukee (from Houston), Isaiah Todd, f, NBA G League Ignite.

32.New York (from Detroit), Jeremiah Robinson-Earl, f, Villanova.

33.Orlando, Jason Preston, g, Ohio.

34.Oklahoma City, Rokas Jokubaitis, g, Zalgiris Kaunas (Lithuania).

35.New Orleans, Herbert Jones, f, Alabama.

36.Oklahoma City, Miles McBride, g, West Virginia.

37.Detroit, JT Thor, f, Auburn.

38.Chicago, Ayo Dosunmu, g, Illinois.

39.Sacramento, Neemias Queta, c, Utah State.

40.New Orleans, Jared Butler, g, Baylor.

41.San Antonio, Joe Wieskamp, g, Iowa.

42.Detroit, Isaiah Livers, f, Michigan.

43.New Orleans, Greg Brown, f, Texas.

44.Brooklyn, Kessler Edwards, f, Pepperdine.

45.Boston, Juhann Begarin, g, Paris Basketball (France).

46.Toronto (from Memphis), Dalano Banton, g, Nebraska.

47.Toronto (from Golden State), David Johnson, g, Louisville.

48.Atlanta (from Miami), Sharife Cooper, g, Auburn.

49.Brooklyn (from Atlanta), Marcus Zegarowski, g, Creighton.

50.Philadelphia (from New York), Filip Petrusev, c, Mega Basket (Serbia).

51.Memphis, Brandon Boston Jr., g, Kentucky.

52.Detroit (from LA Lakers), Luka Garza, c, Iowa.

53.Philadelphia (from New Orleans through Dallas), Charles Bassey, c, Western Kentucky.

54.Indiana, Sandro Mamukelashvili, c, Seton Hall.

55.Oklahoma City (from Denver), Aaron Wiggins, g, Maryland.

56.Charlotte (from LA Clippers), Scottie Lewis, g, Florida.

57.Charlotte (from Brooklyn), Balsa Koprivica, c, Florida State.

58.New York (from Philadelphia), Jericho Sims, f, Texas.

59.Brooklyn (from Phoenix), RaiQuan Gray, f, Florida State.

60.Indiana (from Utah), Georgios Kalaitzakis, g/f, Panathinaikos (Greece).