NLR police name officer in shooting

North Little Rock police identified the officer who shot a man after police said he brandished a firearm Monday night.

Officer Cody Brown, a 14-year veteran of the force, has been placed on administrative leave after the shooting at North Main Street and West Pershing Boulevard, a department release said.

An earlier release from the Arkansas State Police said an officer shot Anthony Brown, 18, of North Little Rock after he fled a traffic stop at 6:35 p.m. and displayed a firearm to police in front of the Tropical Smoothie Cafe near the intersection.

Anthony Brown, who is not related to Cody Brown, was in stable condition in a Little Rock hospital Tuesday night, according to the state police release. There is no medical condition update available, state police spokesman Bill Sadler said.

The state police agency is leading the investigation into the use of force by the officer.