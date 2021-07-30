Olympic roundup

WOMEN'S VOLLEYBALL

U.S. outlasts Turkey

The U.S. women's volleyball team won its third consecutive match at the Olympics and is assured of a spot in the quarterfinals. The Americans beat Turkey 25-19, 25-20, 17-25, 20-25, 15-12 in their third pool play match to join Italy at 3-0 in Pool B. The United States is seeking its first gold medal in the sport and is off to a good start in Tokyo with wins over Argentina, defending champion China and Turkey. Italy, Serbia and Brazil have also clinched spots in the quarters with the other four spots still to be determined.

BEACH VOLLEYBALL

Americans advance

Americans April Ross and Alix Klineman have moved on to the Olympic beach volleyball knockout round after having just a little bit of trouble against the Netherlands. Starting in a drizzle and finishing in a downpour, the No. 2 seeded Americans lost the opening set of the match 22-20. It was the first set they have lost in the Tokyo Games. They trailed 12-9 in the second before scoring four consecutive points and seven of the next eight to take it 21-17. In the tiebreaking set, they pulled away to beat the winless Dutch pair of Sanne Keizer and Madelein Meppelink 15-5. The victory gave the four U.S. beach volleyball teams -- two men's and two women's -- a 9-1 record in these Olympics. Jake Gibb and Tri Bourne (2-0) play their final match of the round robin on tonight. Sarah Sponcil and Kelly Claes (2-0) finish up against Brazil on Saturday morning. Phil Dalhausser and Nick Lucena are good for at least one more match after finishing the preliminary round 2-1.

BMX RACING

Top U.S. rider injured

Reigning BMX racing gold medalist Connor Fields of the United States has been carried off on a stretcher after crashing in the third semifinal heat. Fields was fourth after his opening two heats and landed hard off a jump heading into the first turn in the third run. The 28-year-old from Las Vegas slammed into the turn and lay on the track as medical personnel rushed out to help him. Fields was attended to for several minutes before being carried away. He qualified for the finals, but will not be able to race. He became the first American BMX rider to win gold at the 2016 Rio Games and was a favorite to win it again in Tokyo. Niek Kimmann of the Netherlands won the men's race, edging Great Britain's Kye Whyte at the finish line. ... Great Britain's Bethany Shriever spoiled Colombian Mariana Pajon's bid for a third consecutive gold medal in the women's BMX racing. Shriever jumped out to an early lead and held off Pajon at the finish in her first Olympics. Dutch rider Merel Smulders took bronze.

ROWING

Greek wins single sculls

Greece's Stefanos Ntouskos made a strong closing burst over the the final 250 meters to win the men's single sculls at the Sea Forest Waterway. Ntouskas led early only to see Norway's Kjetil Borch begin to close the gap with 500 meters to go. Ntouskas then found the late power to pull away and build a lead as large as a boat length down the stretch. Borch won silver. Croatia's Damir Martin rallied late to take the bronze. ... New Zealand held off a late charge from Germany over the final 250 meters to win the men's eight in the final rowing event. The Kiwi boat beat the Germans by 0.96 seconds. It was the second rowing gold of the day for New Zealand after Emma Twigg won the women's single sculls. Great Britain rallied late to take bronze in the men's eight. The U.S. finished fourth, leaving American rowers without a medal in Tokyo. ... Canada won the rowing women's eight gold medal. They stormed to an early lead, then held off New Zealand over the final 200 meters to win.

MEN'S GOLF

Straka grabs early lead

Sepp Straka of Austria made four birdies in his last six holes for an 8-under 63 for a one-shot lead over Jazz Janewattananond of Thailand in the first round of men's golf. Thomas Pieters of Belgium, who finished one spot out of a bronze medal in Rio de Janeiro five years ago, shot 30 on the back nine for a 65. Carlos Ortiz of Mexico also had a 65 in ideal scoring conditions on a course so pristine it didn't have a divot when players first began arriving because it was closed for two months.

JUDO

Slip costly to Riner

French heavyweight Teddy Riner's quest for a record-tying third consecutive gold medal in judo has ended with a strange loss to Russian athlete Tamerlan Bashaev in the quarterfinals. The 6-8 Riner lost 29 seconds into golden score when he slipped and fell onto his back as he attempted to throw Bashaev. The decision ended Riner's attempt to tie the Olympic record of three consecutive gold medals set by Japan's Tadahiro Nomura from 1996 to 2004.

TENNIS

Djokovic into medal round

Novak Djokovic is into the medal rounds of the Olympic tennis tournament. The top-ranked Serb rolled past home favorite Kei Nishikori of Japan 6-2, 6-0 to reach the semifinals and extend his bid for a Golden Slam. Steffi Graf in 1988 is the only tennis player to achieve the Golden Slam by winning all four Grand Slam tournaments and Olympic gold in the same calendar year. Djokovic has already won the Australian Open, French Open and Wimbledon this year and needs the Tokyo Games title and the U.S. Open trophy to complete the Golden Slam. In the women's tournament, 12th-ranked Belinda Bencic of Switzerland and 2019 French Open finalist Marketa Vondrousova of the Czech Republic will meet in the gold-medal match.