Pine Bluff Area Church News beginning July 30

• ONE PINE BLUFF Praying Together services in August will begin Sunday from 6-7 p.m. The host church is Rose Hill Missionary Baptist Church, 2121 W. 26th Ave., where the Rev. George Waters Jr. is the pastor. These sessions are held in months that have five Sundays. Citizens and leaders of Pine Bluff conduct an Hour of Power through prayer for the growth and prosperity of the city.

• THE MULTI-DISTRICT CONGRESS OF CHRISTIAN EDUCATION will give away school supplies at 10 a.m. July 31 at 605 N. Buerkle St. at Stuttgart. Items will be given away while supplies last.

• THE 10TH ANNUAL PRAYER RALLY will be held from 6-7 a.m. Aug. 7 on the grounds of the Pine Bluff Civic Center in downtown Pine Bluff. The rally will be led by Apostle Saint Mary Harris of House of Bread Deliverance Church, and other local and national prayer leaders. This year the theme is, JUST GOD -- No Brands... No Labels. The community is invited to attend.

• UNITY CHRISTIAN FELLOWSHIP CHURCH, 2712 South Bay St., is celebrating 15 years of empowering the community with free financial education. People are encouraged to attend the free Small Business and Personal Financial Development Management classes at 7 p.m. Tuesdays at Unity Christian. The church continues to practice social distancing, has hand sanitizer wipes available and asks participants to wear their masks.

• KINGS HIGHWAY MISSIONARY BAPTIST CHURCH, 2312 Fluker St., seeks the public's help in finding pictures and information about the Springhill Baptist Church and elementary school from the early 1900's to about 1952. The facility was located in the 1100 block of north Magnolia Street at Pine Bluff, according to a news release. They are also looking for information on Girley Hall located on the corner of Palm and Reeker streets in the early 1920's and a picture of the old Pine Hill Baptist Church before it was remodeled in the 1970's. Anyone with information is asked to leave a message at Kings Highway's office at (870) 536-3763 or send a picture or details to kingshighway@att.net.

Church news is printed in The Commercial on Friday. The deadline to submit church announcements is noon Wednesday. Announcements can be for in-person services or online events. Pastors, ministers or others interested in writing for the Devotional Page may also submit columns for consideration. Items should be submitted by email to shope@pbcommercial.com. Details: (870) 534-3400, ext. 5.