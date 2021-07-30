ARRESTS

Centerton

• Casey Perry, 27, of 1631 N. Maxwell Drive in Fayetteville, was arrested Thursday in connection with aggravated assault and sexual assault. Perry was being held Thursday in the Benton County Jail with no bond set.

Springdale

• Justin Parker, 43, of 1003 Sherman St. in Springdale, was arrested Wednesday in connection with aggravated assault on a family or household member and domestic battering. Parker was being held Thursday in the Washington County Detention Center on $50,000 bond.