Shots fired at trooper; officers make arrest

A motorist who was fleeing an Arkansas State Police trooper Thursday afternoon on Interstate 40 near Conway fired on the pursuing officer, the agency said in a press release.

While on patrol, Trooper Tyler Langley attempted to stop a speeding motorist at around 1:43 p.m. The motorist refused to stop and sped away westbound on the interstate, the release said. The vehicle exited the interstate on Dave Ward Drive and the driver abandoned it near Donaghey Avenue.

While on foot, the motorist fired a rifle at Langley, who returned fire. Neither person was hit, and the motorist was apprehended by troopers, according to the release.

The person is being held at the Faulkner County jail for questioning by special agents of the Arkansas State Police Criminal Investigation Division, the release said. The identity of the suspect will be released once formal charges are filed.

The incident marks the second time this week a trooper has been fired on.

On Tuesday, a Mississippi man was charged with shooting at a trooper who had attempted to stop him for speeding on I-40 west of Forrest City, the news release said. Stevie Maxwell, 37, of Greenville, Miss., was charged with aggravated assault, driving while intoxicated, reckless driving and speeding, according to the release.