Shots offered at back-to-school event

Multiple Little Rock and Arkansas organizations are sponsoring a community-wide, back-to-school event from 3-6 p.m. Saturday at Southwest High School, 9715 Mabelvale Pike, in the Little Rock School District.

First-dose Pfizer vaccines against covid-19 for ages 12 and up, as well as health screenings will be available at the event. Free backpacks and school supplies will also be distributed.

Food trucks and musical performances will be on hand for the event.

There will also be drawings for prizes that will include a $500 Kroger gift card and a $250 Amazon gift card.