State redistricting board told of lack of '20 U.S. census data

Representatives of the Arkansas Board of Apportionment held the first redistricting hearing Thursday evening, where members explained to the public how the process is taking place when the state still doesn't have population numbers from the U.S. Census Bureau.

Betty Dickey, coordinator of the Board of Apportionment and former Arkansas Supreme Court chief justice, told those who attended the hearing held at the University of Arkansas at Monticello that the board was six months behind schedule because of the census information not being available.

Census officials indicated earlier this year that the data wouldn't be delivered to all states until Sept. 30.

However, Shelby Johnson, state geographic information officer for the Arkansas Geographic Information Systems office, said Ohio filed a lawsuit requesting earlier delivery of the information, and as part of a settlement census officials agreed to make the data available using an older format to expedite the process.

States should have the data by the end of August, but Johnson previously said because of an expected processing bottleneck related to using the older format, Arkansas officials anticipate it will take until mid-September to get the information.

Johnson said at Thursday's meeting that his office has been using annual county estimates by the Census Bureau to make estimates on redistricting. He said his office is also using a nine-year population change map.

"It helps highlight parts of Arkansas where population has shifted or changed," he said. "The estimates aren't perfect, but they are in the ballpark. That is all we can use at this time."

The meeting was particularly focused on the southeastern part of the state, where the city of Monticello, the county seat of Drew County, is located.

A map that was presented at the event showed rural population declined in the Delta part of the state, specifically in Ashley, Chicot and Desha counties.

"Population follows jobs and we have seen a migration to where economic opportunities are more available," Johnson said.

Johnson said by using this data, he can estimate that lines will need to be redrawn to gain more population in various parts of southeast Arkansas.

For example, House District 11, which includes portions of Ashley, Chicot and Desha counties, will need to gain 4,300 in population to reach the 30,000 threshold. In contrast, House District 28, which includes a portion of Saline County, has a population that is 3,480 above the ideal amount.

"This gives you an estimate of how districts need to grow or shrink to become more equal." Johnson said.

The map also showed Senate District 25 in the Delta needed 12,711 to reach the 86,000-person threshold. Senate District 1 in Northwest Arkansas was one of the highest in population growth, with the area being 20,000 above the threshold.