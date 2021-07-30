Community briefs

State soybean contest ends Sunday

The deadline to apply for the 2021 Grow for the Green Soybean Yield Challenge, funded by the Arkansas Soybean Promotion Board and managed by the Arkansas Soybean Association is Aug. 1.

Each year, the challenge recognizes and rewards the top soybean producers in Arkansas. The challenge this year features new opportunities for participants. For complete details, entry forms and contest rules, visit https://www.themiraclebean.com/research/grow-for-the-green/.

Pfizer vaccine offered at shot clinic

The city of Pine Bluff, in partnership with Doctor's Orders Pharmacy, will host a covid-19 vaccination clinic from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Aug. 14 at the Pine Bluff Convention Center. Free doses of the Pfizer vaccine will be available to individuals 12 years old and older.

The clinic will be held inside the center. However, the north ramp will be used as a drive-through setting for citizens who are handicapped or cannot get out of their vehicles, according to a news release.

Walk-ins will be accepted, however, it will better if individuals schedule an appointment online at https://app.acuityscheduling.com/schedule.php?owner=21601052&appointmentType=25147504.

Appointments by phone can be made weekdays from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Indiana Street Missionary Baptist Church, 870-534-6944; and Pine Bluff First Assembly of God, 870-535-0371; from 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. at First United Methodist Church, 870-535-0935; and 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. at Pine Bluff City Hall, 870-730-2145.

The clinic also needs volunteers to help as greeters, to run errands, and for other jobs. The volunteer sign-up spreadsheet link is https://docs.google.com/spreadsheets/d/1TdogC-F0WoshJ61RxQe6jLJUWI2SXQNgiwYrBm7NVj8/edit?usp=sharing.

Details: Mary Liddell, city of Pine Bluff Clinic Coordinator, 870-643-2383 or marylddll@yahoo.com.